News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ripon concert sees St Cecilia Orchestra return this weekend after last year's triumph with acclaimed Peter Donohoe

Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra is to return to Holy Trinity Church this Saturday with an exciting and accessible programme of Dance, Drama and Romance.

By Graham Chalmers
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 10:57am
Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra is to return in a concert at Holy Trinity Church this Saturday
Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra is to return in a concert at Holy Trinity Church this Saturday

Following the success of their Rachmaninov Festival weekend with pianist Peter Donohoe in October, the orchestra is looking forward to a change of pace on January 28 with this varied programme of chamber orchestra gems.

The concert programme includes Richard Strauss’ delightful Serenade for 13 Wind Instruments, Sibelius’ Pelléas and Mélisande suite, Bartók’s energetic Romanian Folk Dances in the chamber orchestra version and Mozart’s rarely-played but beautiful and exciting Symphony 25.

Hide Ad

Conductor, Xenophon Kelsey MBE, said: It’s pretty rare for us to do a concert without a soloist. This is a glorious opportunity for all the players to develop.”

Tickets for the concert, which is free for under 18s, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-cecilia, from the Little Ripon Bookshop, by calling 01423 531062 or on the door.

RiponTickets