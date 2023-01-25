Ripon concert sees St Cecilia Orchestra return this weekend after last year's triumph with acclaimed Peter Donohoe

Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra is to return in a concert at Holy Trinity Church this Saturday

Following the success of their Rachmaninov Festival weekend with pianist Peter Donohoe in October, the orchestra is looking forward to a change of pace on January 28 with this varied programme of chamber orchestra gems.

The concert programme includes Richard Strauss’ delightful Serenade for 13 Wind Instruments, Sibelius’ Pelléas and Mélisande suite, Bartók’s energetic Romanian Folk Dances in the chamber orchestra version and Mozart’s rarely-played but beautiful and exciting Symphony 25.

Conductor, Xenophon Kelsey MBE, said: It’s pretty rare for us to do a concert without a soloist. This is a glorious opportunity for all the players to develop.”