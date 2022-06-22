Ripon Cathedral’s summer of music

On Thursday June 23, at 7.30pm, the world renowned Black Dyke Band will be joined by the Lake Wobegon Band from the USA, in a concert in aid of eight Ripon based charities.

As the bands and Ripon Cathedral are all waiving their customary fees, all proceeds will be divided equally among the eight charities - Dementia Forward; Help Ripon & Rural; Jennyruth Workshops; The Ripon branch of the Salvation Army and Community House Food Support; Ripon City of Sanctuary; Christian Aid, Ripon branch; Ripon Community Link and the YMCA.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson DL said: “At a time when there are so many challenges facing people, ranging from concern about war in Europe to escalating food and fuel poverty, this concert is even more welcome than usual.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The music and entertainment will raise spirits and leave us feeling better about life. And the proceeds raised will benefit directly local charities responding to human need.

“This is just the sort of venture that helps us to serve the community in Christ’s name.”

In a fortnight’s time, on July 9, two of the city’s illustrious musical institutions will re-join in a one-off concert to celebrate the cathedral’s 1350th anniversary of its consecration by St Wilfrid in AD672.

Ripon Cathedral Choir will be joined by the prestigious St Cecilia Orchestra, originally formed in 1993 to accompany the cathedral choir and going on to perform in its own right at over 300 concerts and more than 60 venues.

Ripon Cathedral Precentor, Canon Michael Gisbourne said: “The origins of Ripon Cathedral Choir date back to AD680 when St Wilfrid introduced cantors from Canterbury Cathedral, starting a musical tradition which continues to thrive today.

“At this special event we rejoice in the fact that we are once again able to work with St Cecilia Orchestra, showcasing cathedral music over the centuries.”

There’ll be a varied programme of accompanied and unaccompanied classics, from Tallis’ If ye love me to Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, in the stunning setting of the cathedral nave.

Tickets for the Black Dyke concert are available in the Ripon Cathedral Shop, or online at https://www.riponcathedral.org.uk/events/black-dyke-band-and-lake-wobegon-band/

A limited number will be available on the door.