Ripon Cathedral Spring show returns after Covid break

Fwd: Ripon Cathedral Spring Food Home & Garden Show 2022 Press Release

Sponsored by Enterprise Retirement Living, the event on Saturday April 9 will celebrate springtime, with something for all the family.

A spokesman for the event said: “We have over 60 stalls of fabulous gardening goods and homewares, delicious local food and plenty of activities to occupy the children including: a mobile petting farm with spring animals from Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm; a chocolate tombola and a ‘have a go’ putting green by EGM Landscapes.

“Highlights include live music from Knot Another Choir at 11.30am and 1.30pm and a piano recital from David Powling at 2pm. These are open to all and are included in the entry price.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The popular Cathedral Plant Stall will be back again selling affordable plants and the Cathedral Café will be selling pulled pork sandwiches, homemade cakes and hot drinks throughout the day - with proceeds going towards the heritage conservation, education programme and running costs of Ripon Cathedral.”

The show is sponsored by Enterprise Retirement Living, the retirement developer behind The Red House Retirement Village on Palace Road in Ripon.

The Spring Food, Home and Garden Show will take place at Ripon Cathedral from 10am-4pm.