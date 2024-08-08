Ripon Cathedral hosts charity market stall.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eager bargain hunters have helped raised more than £370 to support vulnerable communities around the world.

Supporters of international development agency Christian Aid organised a stall of donated items at Ripon Cathedral Market, which coincided with St Wilfrid’s Procession, the ancient event traditionally held to mark the feast of St Wilfrid.

Organiser Dorothy Gray said: “Our donors were very generous with goods – the stall was overflowing and we will be looking out for other opportunities to sell the great handbags, scarves and jewellery we have left over.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

The money raised will go towards projects Christian Aid is funding, run by local partners in countries around the world.

Christian Aid supporters help millions of people in the most vulnerable communities transform their lives. Last year (2023), the organisation reached 3.3 million people through 275 programmes, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

To find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved go to www.christianaid.org.uk .