Ripon BID unveils line-up for Heritage Open Days 2025 - with exclusive drone videos to be premiered

Ripon Cathedral quire, from the organ loft. picture: Ripon Cathedral

Three exclusive drone videos are to be premiered in Ripon as the city gets ready to take part in Heritage Open Days 2025 – England’s largest festival of history and culture.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from September 12 to 21, this much-anticipated annual event invites residents and visitors alike to step behind closed doors, uncover hidden histories and celebrate the unique heritage of Ripon and its surrounding areas – all free of charge.

As part of the celebration, Ripon BID has launched a comprehensive brochure showcasing a rich and varied programme of local events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights include exclusive guided tours of historic buildings, fascinating heritage talks and hands-on experiences designed to bring Ripon’s history to life.

Ripon Spa Baths. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Whether you’re a lifelong local or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone to explore.

Visit https://issuu.com/riponbid/docs/heritage_open_days_2025 to see the brochure online.

In a new addition for 2025, Ripon BID will also premiere three exclusive drone videos during the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These stunning aerial films will showcase Ripon’s iconic landmarks and breathtaking landscapes, offering a fresh perspective on the city’s heritage.

Lilla Bathurst, manager at Ripon BID, said: “Heritage Open Days is a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the stories, architecture and culture that make Ripon so special.

“We’re excited to invite everyone to discover something new, whether it’s a hidden gem or a deeper connection to our local history.”

Heritage Open Days is a national initiative co-ordinated by the National Trust with support from players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Across the country, thousands of events will be opening up the past in engaging and accessible ways – and Ripon is proud to be part of it.