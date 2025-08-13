Ripon BID unveils line-up for Heritage Open Days 2025 - with exclusive drone videos to be premiered
Running from September 12 to 21, this much-anticipated annual event invites residents and visitors alike to step behind closed doors, uncover hidden histories and celebrate the unique heritage of Ripon and its surrounding areas – all free of charge.
As part of the celebration, Ripon BID has launched a comprehensive brochure showcasing a rich and varied programme of local events.
Highlights include exclusive guided tours of historic buildings, fascinating heritage talks and hands-on experiences designed to bring Ripon’s history to life.
Whether you’re a lifelong local or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone to explore.
Visit https://issuu.com/riponbid/docs/heritage_open_days_2025 to see the brochure online.
In a new addition for 2025, Ripon BID will also premiere three exclusive drone videos during the festival.
These stunning aerial films will showcase Ripon’s iconic landmarks and breathtaking landscapes, offering a fresh perspective on the city’s heritage.
Lilla Bathurst, manager at Ripon BID, said: “Heritage Open Days is a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the stories, architecture and culture that make Ripon so special.
“We’re excited to invite everyone to discover something new, whether it’s a hidden gem or a deeper connection to our local history.”
Heritage Open Days is a national initiative co-ordinated by the National Trust with support from players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Across the country, thousands of events will be opening up the past in engaging and accessible ways – and Ripon is proud to be part of it.