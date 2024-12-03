Ripley Live wish music fans a rock n roll Christmas with a brilliant double bill

One of the Harrogate area’s most successful independent promoters is looking forward to a musical festive season - including a band whose song has been downloaded millions of time.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to Ripley Live and its main organiser, Andy Herrington, the historic grade II listed Ripley Town Hall has welcomed legends of r’n’b, blues, folk and soul, including Steve Cropper, Paul Jones of The Blues Band, Georgie Fame, Taj Mahal, Andy Fairweather Low, The Yardbirds, Magna Carta and The Animals.

Still going strong after more than 20 years, the next Ripley Live promotion boasts a fantastic double bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on Saturday, December 21, the concert will showcase the talents of Cadillac Kings, supported by Doghouse Doctors.

Coming to Ripley Town Hall - The Cadillac Kings are best known for their song Betty Lou, which has been downloaded more than four 4 million times. (Picture contributed)

Formed 25 years ago by ex-members of the bands of Otis Grand, Paul Lamb, Big Joe Louis, James Hunter and Camden legends The Poorboys, The Cadillac Kings boast a huge reputation for entertaining audiences with a unique mix of self-penned rhythm & blues, roots rock and roll, swing and a good sense of humour.

The band are, perhaps, best known for their song Betty Lou, which has been downloaded more than four 4 million times.

The current line-up features singer/ songwriter, slide guitarist, harp player and founder of the band, Mike Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ripley Town Hall will host its traditional NYE Party on Tuesday, December 31 with the upstairs bar and studio open from 8pm for a low key party.

Admission is free but please advise [email protected] if you are coming.