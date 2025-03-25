REVEALED: Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen to return as star judge for Harrogate Dog Show 2025
Amanda, known for her work on popular TV shows including ‘Our Yorkshire Farm’, judged all of the entries in last year’s Harrogate Dog Show.
Amanda will join a jam-packed day of prize categories and dog-themed classes as the show returns to the Piazza outside the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday, April 12.
Matthew Chapman, Chief Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “The Harrogate Dog Show is an event that’s growing in popularity year-on-year, with last year’s category spaces selling out super quickly.
“We’re honoured to have the chance to work alongside a nationally renowned star like Amanda and we can’t wait to deliver another successful event for not only our BID Members, but our town as a whole.”
Entries for each of the competition categories will be available on a first come first served basis, with category titles set to be announced over the coming weeks.
This year’s Harrogate Dog Show will also feature a pop-up pet-themed market in the town centre, with the chance to purchase a variety of products from a range of traders.
If you would like to sponsor one of the categories at the Harrogate Dog Show, you should email [email protected]
For more information about the Harrogate Dog Show, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/dogshow/
