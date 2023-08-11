Revealed: Star of The Great British Bake Off to visit Harrogate as UK’s biggest outdoor holiday home show comes to town

The UK’s biggest outdoor holiday home show will now include a fabulous cookery theatre led by renowned chef Steph Moon and featuring Channel 4 Great British Bake Off’s Karen Wright.

Running from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10 at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, Great British Bake Off star and motorhome fan Karen Wright from Wakefield, will be giving her top tips for baking in a caravan and demonstrating recipes from her new book Meals on the Move.

Karen said: “Anything can and does happen in caravans and motorhomes.

Great Holiday Home Show star - Karen Wright of The Great British Bake Off is coming to Harrogate. (Picture Great Holiday Home Show)

"My caravan now doubles as my prep kitchen when I work at food festivals.

"It's fantastic, as I have everything I need and get all the benefits of campsite life.

"I look forward to sharing my top tips at the Great Holiday Home Show next month.”

Yorkshire chef Steph Moon will be hosting the cookery theatre throughout the three days of the Great Holiday Home Show.

Great Holiday Home Show star - Renowned Yorkshire chef Steph Moon is coming to Harrogate. (Picture Great Holiday Home Show)

Steph said: “Now that I own my own camper van, I am a huge fan of this lifestyle.

"Cooking in a confined space has its challenges but Karen and I look forward to showing you how tasty, easy and fun this can be.”

Alongside the cookery theatre, there will be the Great Holiday Home Stage hosted by TV Presenter Christine Talbot. There will be a show on stage every hour, to inspire and entertain.

Special guests include Matt Baker MBE, adventurer Andy Torbet, YouTube motorhome family the Roaming Radfords and Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet.

The Great Holiday Home Show is the biggest outdoor show of its type in the UK with a phenomenal 227 holiday homes and 140 caravans/motorhomes on display; giving you a unique opportunity to experience the widest possible range.

Tickets are £12.50 per person, children under 16 go free with an accompanying paying adult.