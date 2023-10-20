News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Revealed: Spine-chilling adventures in Harrogate district for all the family this half term

A popular theme park in the Harrogate district has announced the return of special Halloween events just in time for families looking for exciting things to do this half term.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Frightwater Valley, the popular Halloween spooktacular, is to be resurrected at Lightwater Valley adventure park for the first time in three years.

Running from October 28 to November 5, the major visitor attraction near Ripon has programmed a schedule of creepy tricks and treats perfect for the under 12s and all the family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Halloween fun at Lightwater Valley, which was recently voted the UK’s best value theme park in the UK by JeffBet, the online casino operator, includes:

Most Popular
    Frightwater Valley, the popular Halloween spooktacular, is to be resurrected at Lightwater Valley adventure park in the Harrogate district for the first time in three years. (Picture contributed)Frightwater Valley, the popular Halloween spooktacular, is to be resurrected at Lightwater Valley adventure park in the Harrogate district for the first time in three years. (Picture contributed)
    Frightwater Valley, the popular Halloween spooktacular, is to be resurrected at Lightwater Valley adventure park in the Harrogate district for the first time in three years. (Picture contributed)

    Trick or Treat Doors – find out which ghastly ghouls or wicked witches will meet you

    Icon Avenue – where you can meet a whole host of Halloween movie characters.

    Show Barn – with a family friendly scary sing-along show.

    Live Scare Maze – a family friendly during the day but scary night-time experience.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tombstone Trail – find all 13 hidden tombstones round the park.

    Fabulous Fireworks – Sunday, November 5 only will see a spectacular fireworks display at 5.15pm choreographed to music from Swan Lake.

    Plus – regular prizes for visitors wearing the best scary fancy dress costumes.

    All the usual rides and attractions will be available at Lightwater Valley to enjoy daily from 10.30am during the half-term.

    Frightwater Valley, opening times October 28-November 5, 10.30am to 5.30pm

    Pre-book tickets online at £15pp (except November 5 – £17.50) via: https://lightwatervalley.co.uk/

    Related topics:Ripon