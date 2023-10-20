Revealed: Spine-chilling adventures in Harrogate district for all the family this half term

A popular theme park in the Harrogate district has announced the return of special Halloween events just in time for families looking for exciting things to do this half term.

Frightwater Valley, the popular Halloween spooktacular, is to be resurrected at Lightwater Valley adventure park for the first time in three years.

Running from October 28 to November 5, the major visitor attraction near Ripon has programmed a schedule of creepy tricks and treats perfect for the under 12s and all the family.

The Halloween fun at Lightwater Valley, which was recently voted the UK’s best value theme park in the UK by JeffBet, the online casino operator, includes:

Frightwater Valley, the popular Halloween spooktacular, is to be resurrected at Lightwater Valley adventure park in the Harrogate district for the first time in three years. (Picture contributed)

Trick or Treat Doors – find out which ghastly ghouls or wicked witches will meet you

Icon Avenue – where you can meet a whole host of Halloween movie characters.

Show Barn – with a family friendly scary sing-along show.

Live Scare Maze – a family friendly during the day but scary night-time experience.

Tombstone Trail – find all 13 hidden tombstones round the park.

Fabulous Fireworks – Sunday, November 5 only will see a spectacular fireworks display at 5.15pm choreographed to music from Swan Lake.

Plus – regular prizes for visitors wearing the best scary fancy dress costumes.

All the usual rides and attractions will be available at Lightwater Valley to enjoy daily from 10.30am during the half-term.

Frightwater Valley, opening times October 28-November 5, 10.30am to 5.30pm