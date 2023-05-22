Revealed: Harrogate’s latest Beer Festival is set to be launched just in time for bank holiday weekend
The countdown is on – it’s just two days until the launch of one of Harrogate’s most enjoyable and ground-breaking beer festivals held at venues across town.
Come Wednesday, Women On Tap festival will feature tap takeovers, live and online events, talks and lots more all the way to the final pint this Sunday, May 28.
The venues include some of the Harrogate beer sector’s best known names – from Roosters Taproom to the North Bar, Major Tom’s Social, Devonshire Tap House, Turning Point Brew Co, Harrogate Brewing Co,
The Disappearing Chin, HUSK Beer Emporium and Everyman.
Equally impressive are the sponsors who include Thornbridge Brewery, Harrogate Brewing Co, Turning Point Brew Co, Simpsons Malt, and Brew York.
There will also be a brand new WOTFEST SEVEN beer brewed with Harrogate Brewing Co.
But WOT festival is more than just entertainment, though some events do feature live music.
Since it was first launched in 2017 by Harrogate’s Rachel Auty, WOT has also gained a national reputation as a popular beer and arts festival dedicated to promoting equality and diversity in the brewing industry.
"We want to celebrate the amazing work that women are doing in brewing and related fields," said Auty.
"But we also want to raise awareness about the challenges they face and create more opportunities for them."
In a sign of WOT’ festival’s growing national reputation, this year’s programme also features events in Edinburgh, Bristol, Sheffield, Shrewsbury and Paddington.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.womenontap.co.uk