The exciting news is that the May half term event at Mother Shipton’s in Knaresborough will begin this weekend.

Running from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4, Treasure Island offers the chance to collect your treasure map and follow the clues to uncover hidden riches – and win prizes.

During the expedition, families will be invited to enjoy epic nautical scenes and try to avoid the swash-buckling pirate.

Venus the Voodoo Princess will be waiting to tell visitor’s fortune and may even cast a spell.

Dressing up is thoroughly encouraged, prizes will be awarded to Mother Shipton’s favourites when you share them on social media #mothershiptons.

As always, there’s something for the whole family at ‘England’s Oldest Tourist Attraction’, including the birthplace of the Yorkshire Prophetess Mother Shipton, the incredible Petrifying Well, a large children’s Adventure Playground and a Museum & Gift Shop.

Ice cream is available to purchase as well as hot dogs, pies, sweet and savoury treats, take-away coffee, tea, hot chocolate and refreshments from lovely vintage-style kiosks in the middle of Mother Shipton’s woodland walk.

There are plenty of picnic benches and scenic views.

Dogs on a lead are welcome everywhere except the adventure playground for a picturesque mile-long walk along the River Nidd.

The Treasure Island event runs from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4, 10am to 5.30pm with last admission 4pm.