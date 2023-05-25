News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Revealed: Half-term family fun at famous Harrogate district visitor attraction

One of the leading tourist attractions has revealed its half term plans to keep families and children entertained.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 25th May 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:58 BST

The exciting news is that the May half term event at Mother Shipton’s in Knaresborough will begin this weekend.

Running from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4, Treasure Island offers the chance to collect your treasure map and follow the clues to uncover hidden riches – and win prizes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the expedition, families will be invited to enjoy epic nautical scenes and try to avoid the swash-buckling pirate.

Fun for all the family - The exciting news is that the May half term event at Mother Shipton’s in Knaresborough will begin this weekend.Fun for all the family - The exciting news is that the May half term event at Mother Shipton’s in Knaresborough will begin this weekend.
Fun for all the family - The exciting news is that the May half term event at Mother Shipton’s in Knaresborough will begin this weekend.
Most Popular

    Venus the Voodoo Princess will be waiting to tell visitor’s fortune and may even cast a spell.

    Dressing up is thoroughly encouraged, prizes will be awarded to Mother Shipton’s favourites when you share them on social media #mothershiptons.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    As always, there’s something for the whole family at ‘England’s Oldest Tourist Attraction’, including the birthplace of the Yorkshire Prophetess Mother Shipton, the incredible Petrifying Well, a large children’s Adventure Playground and a Museum & Gift Shop.

    Ice cream is available to purchase as well as hot dogs, pies, sweet and savoury treats, take-away coffee, tea, hot chocolate and refreshments from lovely vintage-style kiosks in the middle of Mother Shipton’s woodland walk.

    There are plenty of picnic benches and scenic views.

    Dogs on a lead are welcome everywhere except the adventure playground for a picturesque mile-long walk along the River Nidd.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Treasure Island event runs from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4, 10am to 5.30pm with last admission 4pm.

    Booking is essential www.mothershipton.co.uk

    Related topics:HarrogateTreasure IslandKnaresboroughDogsEnglandYorkshire