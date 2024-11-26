Revealed: First music acts in the line-up for Deer Shed Festival 2025
Joining 10,000 fans in the beautiful fields of Baldersby Park outside Topcliffe near Thirsk for #DeerShed2025 will be a raft of top indie and alt music names, headlined by the hottest, up-and-coming, indie rock band around right now – the wonderful Wunderhorse.
The exciting line-up will also include Idlewild, Antony Szmierek, Big Special, Bodega, Divorce, Hamish Hawk, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joan As Police Woman, King Hannah, Moonchild Sanelly, The Unthanks, Honesty, The None, Olive Grinter, Tommy WÁ & Ugly.
And that’s only the start for the 2025 edition of this popular independent, family-friendly festival which has stood for high quality in the arts for the last 15 years.
As for comedy and arts, the first programme announcement includes the likes of Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, John Shuttleworth, Scummy Mummies, Frankie Monroe, Barbara Nice and Eleanor Morten.
The Deer Shed team are reminding fans that they have until this Saturday, November 30 to purchase Tier 1 tickets.
From Sunday, December 1, it switches to Tier 2, with a price increase.
Running from July 25-28, there will be further announcements about the Deer Shed Festival line-up as we head into 2025.
The event is currently in the shortlist for ‘Best Festival for Families’ and ‘Best Small Festival’ in the UK Festival Awards, which will be decided next week.
For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.deershedfestival.com/lineup2025/music/
