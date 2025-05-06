Revealed: Dynamic new musical force for Yorkshire whose roots lie in Harrogate
The Cuore Chamber Orchestra’s opening concert will take place in Harrogate’s Royal Hall on Thursday, May 8 at 7.15 pm with a beautiful programme including Holst, Berkeley, Elgar and Tchaikovsky.
Under the initiative of William Dutton, the new orchestra is committed to showcasing classical music at the highest level with the very best young professional musicians.
Founder and Artistic Director William Dutton, was born in Leeds and brought up in Harrogate, starting his musical career as a singer, winning BBC Radio 2 Young Chorister of the year in 2006.
This week’s glittering launch will be compered by film and TV star Freddie Fox, whose Harrogate links include being great great grandson of the town’s 19th century mayor Samson Fox.
For tickets, visit Harrogate Theatre box office or visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/