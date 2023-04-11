Revealed: Comic legend Tim Stedman is to return for his 23rd year in panto at Harrogate Theatre this Christmas

Taking on the role of Idle Jack, this year will mark the much-loved Tim’s 23rd pantomime in Harrogate with his first being Sleeping Beauty back in 2000.

It’s the news every child in the Harrogate district wanted to hear – and a lot of adults, too!

Last year the incredibly talented and popular actor and funnyman played Wishee Washee in Aladdin in what was his 22nd time in Harrogate Theatre's annual festive feast of family fun.

Panto comic legend Tim Stedman is to return this year for his 23rd Harrogate Theatre panto this Christmas.

This year’s panto will see him star in Dick Whittington which will run for nearly eight weeks from Wednesday, November 22, 2023 to Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Word is – tickets are already sell fast!

Join Dick Whittington on an adventure of a lifetime to seek fame and fortune in London town where the streets are paved with gold!

Alongside trusty sidekick Tommy the Cat, Dick is going to need all the help there is to win the day, become the Mayor of London and defeat the evil King Rat!

Actor Tim Stedman in an off-duty moment from the Harrogate Theatre panto.

Packed with sparkle, silliness, and side-splitting jokes, Harrogate Theatre’s magical pantomime is a seasonal spectacular truly suitable for all the family.

Relying on a story-driven approach and a mix of intelligence and silliness, the panto sticks to an approach which avoids adult humour and celebrities while remaining modern in other ways.

Its style impressed legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen who visited Harrogate Theatre in 2010 to see a version of Dick Whittington and hailed it as one of the best pantomimes he’d ever seen.

Harrogate Theatre’s own acting legend, Tim Stedman says, despite his popularity and longevity, he does feel pressure not to let audiences down each time, especially youngsters.

A master of silliness - Actor Tim Stedman who will stars in Harrogate Theatre's panto for the 23rd year this Christmas.

"If the story’s good, that’s what matters.

"But I do feel a sense of pressure to make it better each year. I’m terrified of complacency. Perhaps I shouldn’t say this to you, but I’m terrified of people writing things that aren’t positive.”

Each panto takes nearly 12 months to create and more than 15,000 working hours to get from planning to launch - page to stage.

At one point the production was getting through a total of 30 kilos of glitter and 2,200 fairy lights.

In terms of ticket sales, Harrogate Theatre panto was selling around 24,000 tickets across its run in the mid-Noughties.

But, such has been the phenomenal growth in its popularity, by 2010 that had risen to 30,000.

The record to date is 32,000.

The panto also gives a taste of the limelight to youngsters looking to gain stage experience.

Many of the dancers are schoolchildren from Harrogate schools or young members of local groups such as Chatsworth Dance Centre, Lynton Academy of Dance and Harrogate Youth Theatre.

The stunning stage sets are usually created in house by Harrogate Scenic Services, Harrogate Theatre’s own team of carpenters, painters and prop makers based in Starbeck .

Harrogate Theatre advises that booking early can get you the best seats for the best price.

There’s often better availability towards the beginning and end of the run.

Book online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk, in person at the box office or call 01423 502116.