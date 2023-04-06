Revealed: Comic legend Tim Stedman is back for his 23rd year in panto at Harrogate Theatre

Taking on the role of Idle Jack, this year will mark the much-loved Tim’s 23rd pantomime in Harrogate with his first being Sleeping Beauty back in 2000.

It’s the news every child in the Harrogate district wanted to hear – and a lot of adults, too!

Last year the incredibly talented and popular actor and funnyman played Wishee Washee in Aladdin in what was his 22nd time in Harrogate Theatre's annual festive feast of family fun.

Tim Stedman is to return this year for his 23rd Harrogate Theatre panto this Christmas.

This year’s panto will see him star in Dick Whittington which will run from Wednesday, November 22, 2023 to Sunday, January 14, 2024 and – word is – tickets are already sell fast!

Join Dick Whittington on an adventure of a lifetime to seek fame and fortune in London town where the streets are paved with gold!

Alongside trusty sidekick Tommy the Cat, Dick is going to need all the help there is to win the day, become the Mayor of London and defeat the evil King Rat!

Packed with sparkle, silliness, and side-splitting jokes, Harrogate Theatre’s magical pantomime is a seasonal spectacular and we can’t wait to see you for the greatest adventure of them all!

Dick Whittington will run at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday, November 22, 2023 to Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Booking early gets you the best seats for the best price and you’ll often find better availability towards the beginning and end of the run, so if you’re after extra value head to those dates.

Book online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or at our Box Office on 01423 502116.