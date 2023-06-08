Revealed: Brand new beer festival coming soon to Harrogate and why it promises to be a little different

Suds With Buds Beer Street Food and Music Festival will take place at Roosters Brewing Co on Saturday, July 1 as part of the pioneering independent’s 30th anniversary.

As part of the celebrations, the family-owned craft beer brewers have invited 20 of their favourite brewery buds to join them at their home in their corner of Hornbeam Park to pour a selection of their beers, often in person, and share their passion for quality beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Rooster's at the ticket-only Suds With Buds will be British favourites from as far south as Sussex (Burning Sky) and the upper reaches of northern Scotland (Cromarty Brewing Co).

Suds With Buds Beer Street Food and Music Festival will take place at Roosters Brewing Co on Saturday, July 1 in Harrogate.

Most Popular

But the award-winning Harrogate brewery has also invited some of its closest friends from the USA for its inaugural invitational beer festival.

Roosters Commercial Director Tom Fozard said: “We are importing via air freight, the freshest beer possible from a clutch of the best breweries, not only in the United States, but arguably on the planet.

“Some of the US beers have never been seen on the this side of the pond before such as Everywhere, based in California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Others have previously exported to the UK but not for some time, including Odell Brewing Co. and Crooked Stave, both from Colorado; Bale Breaker Brewing Co. from Washington State and California's Green Cheek Beer Co.

"Finland’s Brinkhall Cider will also be heading to Harrogate to showcase their wares in the UK for the very first time.”

All five of the US breweries will also be brewing with Rooster’s to produce a collection of beers to form an American Celebration of releases throughout the summer, as part of Rooster’s 30th Anniversary Collaboration Project.

Suds With Buds beer festival will take in Roosters’ brewery and yard, Taproom, Beer Garden and The Sample Room upstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening their onsite Taproom at Hornbeam Park and installing a kitchen in September 2019, street food has been a big part of what Rooster's offers.

So it's no surprise they have invited some of their favourite traders to provide a solid choice of four different styles of food at Suds With Buds beer festival.

Included are:

Knead Pitta (loaded pittas)

The Pizza Bus (stonebaked, sourdough pizzas)

Paradise Tap & Taco (Mexican street food)

Jack In A Box (gourmet burgers).

A live music stage is currently being built in Rooster’s Taproom beer garden and will be playing host to some serious musical talent.

Included are:

David Broad (Leed-based Americana)

Hot Soles (Sheffield-based energetic band that toured with The Zutons)

Ralph PelleMounter (Supporting Bastille this summer)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trainer Trouble (DJ Tony Safari playing funk, vintage soul, hip hop and more)

Ramona Rose (Supported KT Tunstall)

The Silver Reserve (Eclectic, adventurous and melodic alt rock indie)

Roosters’ Tom Fozard said: “We’ve wanted to host Suds With Buds ever since we up-scaled the brewery and opened the taproom in 2019.

"The list of breweries joining us and the beers they’ll be pouring is, quite frankly, ridiculous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad