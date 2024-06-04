Return to Harrogate of talented artist who enjoyed 'one of the best-selling exhibitions' in gallery's history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate gallery is to launch a new exhibition this weekend by an artist hailed ‘The Yorkshire Impressionist’.

Andrew Farmer’s Northern Impressions will feature images of the Northumberland coast created from numerous visits over the last 18 months.

Launching at the Watermark Gallery at 8 Royal Parade, Harrogate this Friday, June 7, this rising star’s latest work was mostly created ‘Plein Air’ – in the open air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The more than two dozen new works in the exhibition will trace Andrew Farmer’s transition from the use of brush to almost exclusively palette knife.

Coming to Harrogate gallery this weekend - Yorkshire artist Andrew Farmer only turned full-time professional ten years ago but is already acquiring an international reputation. (Picture contributed)

It is, he says, a technique that allows greater exploration of light and texture in the finished work.

“I work almost exclusively from life and find that nature offers endless inspiration with the seasons having real impact on my work,” said Andrew, who last year was awarded the prestigious ‘Le Clerc Fowle’ medal for an outstanding group of paintings at the ROI’s London exhibition at the Mall Galleries.

"I am very flattered at any comparison to the Impressionists but, right at that moment, our worlds seem very far apart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Farmer only turned full-time professional ten years ago but is already acquiring an international reputation.

Liz Hawkes, owner of Watermark Gallery said: “Andrew is one of our most popular artists with a previous show called North Landing, based on the Cleveland Way, being one of the best-selling exhibitions we have ever had.