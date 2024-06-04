Return to Harrogate of talented artist who enjoyed 'one of the best-selling exhibitions' in gallery's history
Andrew Farmer’s Northern Impressions will feature images of the Northumberland coast created from numerous visits over the last 18 months.
Launching at the Watermark Gallery at 8 Royal Parade, Harrogate this Friday, June 7, this rising star’s latest work was mostly created ‘Plein Air’ – in the open air.
The more than two dozen new works in the exhibition will trace Andrew Farmer’s transition from the use of brush to almost exclusively palette knife.
It is, he says, a technique that allows greater exploration of light and texture in the finished work.
“I work almost exclusively from life and find that nature offers endless inspiration with the seasons having real impact on my work,” said Andrew, who last year was awarded the prestigious ‘Le Clerc Fowle’ medal for an outstanding group of paintings at the ROI’s London exhibition at the Mall Galleries.
"I am very flattered at any comparison to the Impressionists but, right at that moment, our worlds seem very far apart.”
Andrew Farmer only turned full-time professional ten years ago but is already acquiring an international reputation.
Liz Hawkes, owner of Watermark Gallery said: “Andrew is one of our most popular artists with a previous show called North Landing, based on the Cleveland Way, being one of the best-selling exhibitions we have ever had.
"I have no doubt at all that his new show will be every bit as successful.”