Return to Harrogate of one of the town's best attended and most enjoyable regular events

The ever-popular Berwins Salon North is to return to Harrogate to discuss making the best of a changing world in an enlightening and entertaining way.

One of the town’s best attended and enjoyable regular events, the next Berwins Salon North will take place at the Crown Hotel on Thursday, April 10.

Discussing the topic of “The world is changing: Are we keeping up?” will be Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise.

Voted number six in the "Top 100 Things to do in the World” by GQ magazine, these unique cabaret-style evenings, sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, bring together three guest speakers for an evening of entertainment and bold ideas interspersed with intervals allowing time for a chat with a friend over a drink from the bar.

Popular regular Harrogate event - The next Berwins Salon North will take place at the Crown Hotel on Thursday, April 10. (Picture Mike Whorley)

Talking in a relaxed TED-style format, the expert guests will uncover what needs to change in our approach to sustainability, nutrition, and digital culture – offering sharp insights and fresh perspectives on how we can do better.

Sustainability expert Mike Berners-Lee will discuss climate action and ask “who’s really in control?.

Digital communications expert Louisa Guise, author of How to Leave a Group Chat, explores how our relationship with technology is shaping modern life.

Stuart Gillespie, a global expert in food policy and public health who has spent 40 years working with the UN, will reveal how our global food systems are failing us.

Tickets are available from by calling the Harrogate International Festivals Box Office on 01423 562 303 or online at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/berwins-salon-north-10-april-2025/