Return of hugely popular Harrogate event which is a 'special occasion every time'
This time a trio of special guests will discuss everything from AI to adventure on the high seas.
Taking place at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel on Thursday, September 12 at 7.30pm, the special guest speakers in this entertaining TED-style event will include:
Suzanne Heywood, who was awarded a CBE this year for services to business leadership, was just seven when she set sail with her parents and brother on a three-year global voyage.
After returning home, Suzanne studied at Oxford University, went on to work in the Treasury and is now the chief operating officer of Exor.
Writer Philip Ball was an editor at the international science journal Nature for more than 20 years and is a presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Science Stories.
His most recent book, How Life Works, takes readers on a journey into life sciences.
Bestselling writer Andy Stanton, author of Benny the Blue Whale: A Descent into Story, Language and the Madness of ChatGPT, will discuss modern technology.
Associate Director of Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “Every Salon North event is a special occasion and once again it has come up trumps with this latest trio of fantastic special guests."
Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “Berwins Salon North always gets us talking and thinking about the world in a fun but engaging manner."
Tickets from 01423 562 303 or via: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/salon-north/
