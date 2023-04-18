Return of Harrogate charity event which has raised incredible £946,000 since its launch
An annual event organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate which has raised an incredible £946,000 for local charities since it was first launched has unveiled its plans for this year.
Taking place on Sunday, May 14, it’s the 29th anniversary of the highly successful and popular Nidderdale Walk which began back in the early 1980s.
Starting from Pateley Bridge and journeying through the stunning countryside of Nidderdale, there will be five routes to either walk or run - of approximately four, eight, 15, 22 and 26 miles.
To date, more than £946,000 has been raised by participants for their own charities, with the entry fees paid going to cover Rotary Club of Harrogate's costs and the excess going to local charities they support.
All the routes start in Pateley Bridge and mostly follow the Nidderdale Way up to the village of Wath then on to Lofthouse and up onto the hills around Scar reservoir.
This year’s Nidderdale Walk has a new patron – leading Harrogate store Up and Running who are offering prizes and discounted goods for lucky people who enter online.
Among the prizes is a a Roger Black Treadmill.
Anyone who enters online before noon on Thursday, May 11 will be included in the draw.
Organisers have also introduced a brilliantly designed Nidderdale Walk T-Shirt for 2023, available to buy when walkers and runners book their entries.
The event is open to runners and walkers who may complete whichever length route they wish.
More information at: www.nidderdalewalk.com