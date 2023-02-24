RESTAURANT REVIEW: Ripon’s Manchega Tapas’ offers an exciting blend of Spanish fare and Yorkshire Fusion

Manchega Tapas on Duck Hill adjoins a cobbled street scattered with cafes and boutiques.

The intimately sized restaurant has a warm atmosphere complemented by an open kitchen.

On the menu diners will find a wide range of dishes from traditional Spanish influences such as octopus to Yorkshire fusion dishes like honey-glazed belly pork with roast pumpkin puree - all made by the hands of a chef who began his professional life in a Michelin star kitchen on the Isle of Skye.

The staff at Manchega Tapas in Ripon

Reporter Natasha Audsley went to sample the hype and is assured there is much to be excited about, she said: ”It often feels impossible to find places with that heady balance of lively atmosphere, bold menu choices and a well considered wine list, but Manchega has it all.”

“The restaurant is instantly welcoming with an intuitive service style and a choice track list of blues music.”

“It could appeal to the good-time drinkers who seek small inspired dishes or hungrier parties who enjoy sharing big flavours that arouse the senses.

“It’s obvious by each detail the owner has a deep affection for the restaurant business.

Manchega Tapas reveals the excitement behind their latest chef.

“Dishes that appeared to promise the least surprisingly gave the most enjoyment, there wasn’t a single dish that didn’t deliver.

“What this chef can do to the humble mini-burger should not be overlooked.”

Chef Christopher McPhee revealed how he returned to the grassroots of his culinary work as he spoke about his very first job:

He said: “Still, today it was the toughest kitchen I ever worked in.

“It was traditional Scottish fine dining with everything sourced within a 10 mile radius.

“I was there for about seven years but nothing ever lives up to it.

“We foraged on the shores for seaweed and oysters and used to fish on our breaks.

“That was my first job and I assumed everywhere was like that.”

After he moved on he found it difficult to connect with the grand hotels working alongside Michelin star chefs.

He said: “I’d been spoiled by that experience.

“If it’s not right it’s not right, I am not investing 16-18 hours a day to go home and not be happy.

“We were all about sourcing on our doorstep.

“Not because we were trying to reinvent the wheel, it was just our philosophy.

“You don’t do it to make stacks of money, you do it to be part of the island's maintenance, part of the existence of that island's culture, without sounding too cheesy.”

Mr McPhee is one of a growing number of chefs looking to find more sustainable ways to put food on the table.

He said: “People are starting to become more aware. It goes back to the sustainability of it all, we were completely destroying the environment without realising we were doing it.

To play their part, Manchega utilises local business where possible to produce a seasonal menu.

Natasha Audsley said: “I recommend you jump at the chance to taste this highly talented chefs menu whilst you can.