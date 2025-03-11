Relive the magic of Paul Simon's iconic Graceland album at Harrogate Theatre

The magic of Paul Simon’s 14 million-selling Graceland album is to be brought to life at Harrogate Theatre by one of the UK’s best ‘tribute’ acts.

Led by much-respected Leeds-based troubadour Gary Stewart and backed by his incredible six-piece band, audiences this May can expect to hear those magical hits like You Can Call Me Al, The Boy in the Bubble, Under African Skies and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes with their captivating stories, distinctive harmonies and South African rhythms brought to life with no musical detail spared.

The multi-talented and likable Stewart, who is well known from his solo work, as well as drumming with Hope & Social and, occasionally, with the Harrogate Theatre house band, brings not only a deep knowledge and command of Paul Simon’s classic songs but also an infectious sense of fun.

Boasting a brilliant band, Gary Stewart presents Graceland has won rave reviews across the UK.

Underneath the Stars Festival described this spectacular band’s live performances thus: “Gary Stewart and his band masterfully recreated not just the sound of Paul Simon’s Graceland album but also the energy and soul that makes the original recording such a huge joy to listen to.

"An ambitious and wonderful feat to achieve in a live performance.”

For its Harrogate Theatre show on Thursday, May 1, Gary Stewart is inviting audiences to let the singing, dancing and nostalgia take hold and pretend you’re basking under the hot summer sun in South Africa.

Information and tickets at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/gary-stewart-presents-graceland/