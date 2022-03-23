Red Arrows set to fly over Harrogate district on Thursday afternoon

The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton.

According to the Military Airshows website, the Red Arrows are due to pass over Wetherby at 2.00pm, Harrogate at 2.01pm and Ripon at 2.03pm.

Six of their RAF Hawk T1s will be taking part and are set to leave their base at RAF Scampton at 1.50pm, before returning at 2.21pm.

The Red Arrows are set to perform a flypast over the Harrogate district on Thursday afternoon (March 24)

The Red Arrows have been confirmed to perform at a number of airshows throughout the summer, including airshows in Eastbourne, Teeside and South Devon.