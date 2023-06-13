Record breaker: Great Yorkshire Show is set to include its biggest number of sheep entries in its 164-year history

Last year’s event was itself a record breaker with a total of 3,045 sheep.

But, when the North's leading agricultural event, returns next month from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14, it will include a whopping 3,525 sheep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such has been the demand, GYS organisers have had to introduce a waiting list since April with additional pens drafted in to accommodate numbers.

Flashback to the Great Yorkshire Show 2022 in Harrogate and the winner of the Overall Sheep Supreme Champion British Charolais from Melton Mowbray with handler Grace Sercombe.

Most Popular

The growing popularity of the sheep classes is music to the ears of a Yorkshire artist with a long association with the Great Yorkshire Show.

The talented Janette Hill, who lives near York, will be painting a portrait of this year’s Supreme Sheep Champion, which will be announced on Thursday, July 13.

In the past, Janette’s parents, Rob and Beryl Andrews, were stewards in the Hives and Honey section for nearly 30 years.

The couple still come to GYS whenever they can.

Janette Hill, who lives near York, will be painting a portrait of this year’s Supreme Sheep Champion at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be involved in some way means a lot to me and my parents and, as I am not a beekeeper, this is my way of contributing,” she said.

"I chose to paint sheep because sheep are very much part of the landscape I am used to working in.

"It will be great to work with the owners who will be very proud of their animal and I hope to produce something really special for them.

Janette only began planning to paint full time in 2020 after teaching at primary school for many years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She trained at art college and gained a degree in art and primary education and when she finally decided to leave teaching, she found herself in the first Covid lockdown.

Undeterred, she taught painting and drawing classes online to adults during the pandemic.

After winning the 2022 North York Moors Art Supporters’ Choice Award is now painting full time.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “This has been a big year for the sheep section and we are grateful to Janette for her wonderful support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad