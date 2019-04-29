Public events announced to mark Ripon regiment's milestone year

Ripon residents are being invited to show their support for the city's 21 Engineer Regiment, by attending two special events celebrating 70 years since the Corps were awarded Freedom of the City.

On May 11, between 10am and 4am in Ripon Market Square, there will be a number of stands and demonstrations ranging from military vehicles and communication equipment, to a divers' tank, weaponry, and a physical training demonstration.

And on May 12 at 9.55am, the regiment will exercise it's Freedom of the City by marching from Ripon Spa Gardens to Ripon Cathedral. Following this, at 11.30am, the regiment will do a march past through Ripon Market Square from the Cathedral.