Proms in the Park tour heading to Harewood House this summer for two nights of live music

The UK Proms in the Park tour 2025 is set to arrive at Harewood House for two nights in June.

The 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra will perform on Friday, June 20, headlined by DJ Judge Jules.

Gates open at 5.30pm with DJ Judge Jules at 6pm. The Dance Anthems Orchestra will perform at 7.30pm with a short interval featuring DJ Cheadle.

On Saturday, June 21, the country house will provide the backdrop for a night of music under the stars as the UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests take the audience on a journey through some of the most loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms.

Harewood House

Gates open at 5.30pm followed by support act “The Siglo Section” at 6pm, performing a range of postmodern jukebox-style tunes. The UK Proms Orchestra will perform at 7.30pm.

TV personality Judge Rinder will host the evening.

Justin Klekot, UK Proms director and co-founder, said: “It will be a magical evening at Harewood House, listening to some of the UK’s most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer’s evening.”

The event is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic locations.

Judge Rinder will host the event on Saturday, June 21. Photo: Ollie Rosser

Holly Teague, UK Proms artistic director and co-founder, said: “We are so excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists and to be able to bring these talents to Harewood House for the first time.

“We are so looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, lead by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.ukproms.com/