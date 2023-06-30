News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police reopen Harrogate road after discovery of suspected First World War shell
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Preview: 1,000 runners are gearing up for the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k and Kids Fun Run with Olympic legend

Hundreds of Harrogate runners young and old are gearing up for a 10k event this weekend with an Olympic legend in attendance.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:32 BST

Hosted by Harrogate Harriers & AC Juniors, this Sunday’s race is really two events in one – the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k and Kids Fun Run.

1 The inclusive senior 10k run will see runners enjoy a stunning multi-terrain course – 70% tarmac with the rest on good footpaths - starting and finishing at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre at Crimple Valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2 As a prelude to the adults’ 10k race, the shorter distance Fun Run will see children in years 2-5 complete one lap (approximately 1.3 km), while those in years 6-9 will complete two laps (approximately 2.5 km).

Hosted by Harrogate Harriers & AC Juniors, this will be the fifth year the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k has been held.Hosted by Harrogate Harriers & AC Juniors, this will be the fifth year the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k has been held.
Hosted by Harrogate Harriers & AC Juniors, this will be the fifth year the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k has been held.
Most Popular

    On hand for the senior race only will be Olympic triathlon gold medallist and six times world champion Jonny Brownlee.

    The legendary triathlete will present prizes to the top three runners in each award category.

    Anyone still wishing to enter is encouraged to sign up online at https://racebest.com/races/2k4wf although late entry will be available on the day subject to the event selling out.

    Online entries close at 10am on Saturday, July 1.

    Yorkshire's Olympic triathlon legend Johnny Brownlee will be attending the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k this Sunday, July 2.Yorkshire's Olympic triathlon legend Johnny Brownlee will be attending the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k this Sunday, July 2.
    Yorkshire's Olympic triathlon legend Johnny Brownlee will be attending the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k this Sunday, July 2.
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    If not sold out, entries on the day will be allowed, subject to a £2 premium.

    Sue Moul, Race Director and Harrogate Harriers club member, said: "Harrogate Harriers are looking forward to welcoming 1,000 runners to the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k and fun run.

    “Our beautiful course through the Crimple Valley and our Kids Fun Run means this is something all the family can enjoy."

    Proceeds from the Fun Run will go to The Brownlee Foundation and Brain Tumor Research.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The winning adult corporate team will get the chance to choose the charity to receive a donation from Berwins Solicitors.

    Overall sponsors are Harmony Energy, a Knaresborough-based renewable energy developer which builds, owns and operates renewable energy facilities throughout the UK and internationally

    Senior Event Details

    Date: July 2, 2023

    Time:10 am (sign-in open from 8am)

    Location: Harrogate Sports & Fitness Club, Hookstone Wood Road, Harrogate HG2 8PN

    Registration: https://racebest.com/races/375cy.

    Contact: [email protected]

    Information: www.harrogate-harriers.co.uk

    Related topics:HarrogateJonny Brownlee