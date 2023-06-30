Preview: 1,000 runners are gearing up for the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k and Kids Fun Run with Olympic legend

Hosted by Harrogate Harriers & AC Juniors, this Sunday’s race is really two events in one – the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k and Kids Fun Run.

1 The inclusive senior 10k run will see runners enjoy a stunning multi-terrain course – 70% tarmac with the rest on good footpaths - starting and finishing at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre at Crimple Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 As a prelude to the adults’ 10k race, the shorter distance Fun Run will see children in years 2-5 complete one lap (approximately 1.3 km), while those in years 6-9 will complete two laps (approximately 2.5 km).

Hosted by Harrogate Harriers & AC Juniors, this will be the fifth year the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k has been held.

Most Popular

On hand for the senior race only will be Olympic triathlon gold medallist and six times world champion Jonny Brownlee.

The legendary triathlete will present prizes to the top three runners in each award category.

Anyone still wishing to enter is encouraged to sign up online at https://racebest.com/races/2k4wf although late entry will be available on the day subject to the event selling out.

Online entries close at 10am on Saturday, July 1.

Yorkshire's Olympic triathlon legend Johnny Brownlee will be attending the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k this Sunday, July 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If not sold out, entries on the day will be allowed, subject to a £2 premium.

Sue Moul, Race Director and Harrogate Harriers club member, said: "Harrogate Harriers are looking forward to welcoming 1,000 runners to the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k and fun run.

“Our beautiful course through the Crimple Valley and our Kids Fun Run means this is something all the family can enjoy."

Proceeds from the Fun Run will go to The Brownlee Foundation and Brain Tumor Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning adult corporate team will get the chance to choose the charity to receive a donation from Berwins Solicitors.

Overall sponsors are Harmony Energy, a Knaresborough-based renewable energy developer which builds, owns and operates renewable energy facilities throughout the UK and internationally

Senior Event Details

Date: July 2, 2023

Time:10 am (sign-in open from 8am)

Location: Harrogate Sports & Fitness Club, Hookstone Wood Road, Harrogate HG2 8PN