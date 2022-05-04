Popular Riverside Festival heading for Wetherby

The creators of the award-winning North Leeds Food Festival, The Riverside Food and Drink Festival will stage their first event in the town on August 6 and 7.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to hold a weekend of such expression and celebration in Wetherby this August,” said Festival Coordinator Hannah Dewhirst.

“At the heart of what we do is creatives, artists and producers, and Yorkshire has an abundance of talent that we can’t wait to showcase.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s something for everyone.”

With a diverse line up of entertainment, familiar faces from around Yorkshire will take to the stage with a packed line-up of live performances.

Showcasing a range of styles from pop and rock, to soul and jazz, audiences can expect a variety of genres and a display of emerging local talent, with a combination of covers and original songs.

Artists include The Groove Merchants, a six-piece band from Leeds, playing soul and Motown classics all the way through to today’s chart toppers, and BBC Introducing Artist Danny Charles with his supporting band, playing original songs.

Ending the festival each day will be Ibiza Sax, fronted by semi-professional saxophonist Will Forrester, performing a mix of jazz and dance music.

Hannah added: “With a backdrop of live music, the new family-friendly summer festival also boasts a selection of internationally inspired, locally produced cuisine, an artisan market of over 70 independent businesses, a live cookery theatre with demonstrations from professional Yorkshire chefs, food and drink based interactive experiences, a traditional funfair, and children’s craft activities.

The festival will also run additional activities throughout the weekend to raise funds and awareness for the charity Mind, having raised over £45,000 over the past six years for mental health charities across Yorkshire.