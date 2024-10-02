Pop-up pumpkin patch set to bring Halloween fun to Harrogate town centre through new BID campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Harrogate BID have announced they will be delivering a brand-new event for Halloween this year, bringing pop-up pumpkin fun for all the family to the town centre.

The BID has partnered with Odin Events to bring this new experience to the town, transforming Library Gardens into a spooky Halloween haven.

The event, running on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 October, will bring a traditional pumpkin patch right into the key town centre location.

Featuring plenty of pumpkins, straw furrows, picket fencing and decorative hay bales, it’s set to bring the feel of a traditional pumpkin patch into Harrogate.

A pop-up pumpkin patch will be arriving in Harrogate town centre on 29 and 30 October, along with a number of other fun events for all the family to enjoy

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We’re thrilled to be working alongside the team at Odin to bring this Halloween-themed fun to Harrogate for the first time.

“It’s set to be a lovely day out for all the family and will create a great feel around the town as we move into the Autumn months.

“This unique experience is going to transform Library Gardens into a traditional pumpkin patch, so be sure to sign up when you can as there will be a limited number of pumpkins available.”

A spooky trail will be placed in key areas of the town centre from October 25 until November 5, which must be completed to access the pumpkin patch on the dates it is running.

On the other dates, those that complete the trail can hand in their leaflet at the Everyman Cinema in Harrogate to be entered into a prize draw with a chance to win a family ticket for the Harrogate Ghost Walk.

Spooky street entertainment will also be on show for a series of mysterious performances during the Halloween period.

Further details on Halloween in Harrogate are set to be released over the coming weeks.

For more information about Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/