Plans revealed for return of biggest ever Knaresborough Christmas Market as whole town gets ready to sparkle

Organisers of this year’s Knaresborough Christmas Market say there has been “high demand” from traders to sign up for the popular festive event with just under four weeks to go.

Running from Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, December 3, the Christmas Market Weekend will be centred around the imposing Christmas tree in the town’s historic Market Place.

A firm favourite with residents and visitors, the event will see the town centre filled with almost 60 stalls selling seasonal goods, decorations, cards, gifts and the best of locally-sourced produce.

Knaresborough Christmas Market Chair, Hazel Haas, said this year’s market was set to be the most successful to date and would bring benefits for local charities, as well as businesses.

The always stunning Knaresborough Christmas Market. (Picture Charlotte Gale Photography)

“Last year’s market was a huge success and we were thrilled with the feedback,” she said.

"The 2023 market promises to be even bigger and there has been a high demand from traders.

"We are also keen that the market benefits the town as a whole.

"Members of our volunteer committee have been liaising with other local organisations and businesses to ensure that we are promoting the full range of festive events in Knaresborough during market weekend.

"We are also supporting Rotary, Lions, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Knaresborough ATC and Knaresborough Cricket Club, who are our charitable partners for this year.”

As always, the weekend’s finale will feature a fantastic firework display, set against the dramatic backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct and the Nidd Gorge.

Committee member Charlotte Gale said: “We have a fantastic range of local independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants across the town.

"We hope that visitors to the market will also take the time to explore everything which Knaresborough has to offer."

Elsewhere in the town visitors can take in the picturesque viaduct river view, explore Knaresborough’s Castle grounds and Tudor Courthouse museum (open 10am-4pm) and visit the stunning Christmas Tree festival at St John’s Parish Church or Mother Shipton’s Christmas Experience (pre-booked tickets only).

A free park and ride is available at the GSPK car park on Manse Lane to Chapel Street.