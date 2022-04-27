Plans for town’s Jubilee garden party

Among those booked to perform are the exceptionally talented all-female singing group The Hummingbirds.

“Accomplished musicians and performers, Holly, Kim and Vicky, have come together to fulfil a musical dream as The Hummingbirds,” said spokesman Brian Souter.

“They perform classic style arrangements with a modern twist, making them the perfect choice for 1940s/WWII and 1950’s events.

“They share a love for close harmonies, vintage flare, and a strong belief that you don’t just sing, and a desire to entertain and that love is infectious to all who have the pleasure of seeing and hearing them perform.

“With ‘Victory Rolls’ and retro red lips, the girls will transport everyone back to a golden era of music.”

Also booked to appear are pop group Roundel, who play classic covers from the 1960s, and Knaresborough Silver Band who will round off the event with their own version of the Last Night of the Proms.

There will be contributions from various Knaresborough youth groups and dancers as the town comes together to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s reign.

“A full programme of Platinum Jubilee events in Knaresborough will be released soon,” added Brian.