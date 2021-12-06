Harrogate Market Elves who are on hand to offer local advice and support to visitors

PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate Christmas Fayre gets underway and we take a look at what you can expect when you visit

Harrogate kick-started the Christmas season this weekend with a spectacular programme of festive events.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 6th December 2021, 5:22 pm
The Christmas Fayre on Cambridge Street features around 50 traders from Yorkshire, the UK and Continental Europe with wooden chalet-style stalls located on Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent - and will run from Friday, December 3 till Sunday, December 12.

Little Bird Made hosted their Artisan Market at the weekend, where there were more than 60 stallholders offering a variety of festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery and locally produced food and drink.

The Candy Cane Express will run for the ten days that the Christmas Fayre is on for and travel around the streets of Harrogate, taking in the sights of the Fayre, Santa’s post-box on Cheltenham Parade, Christmas shop window displays, Christmas rides, and the Christmas street lights.

We took a visit to the Christmas Fayre on Saturday and here is what you can expect when you visit..

1. Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2021

Malky Singh and Stan Cosmin on their clothes stall

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2021

Cambridge Street has a number of stalls selling a variety of products

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2021

The Candy Cane Express will run from Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 12 and travel around the streets of Harrogate

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2021

Families enjoy a ride on the Candy Cane Express

Photo: Gerard Binks

