PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate Christmas Fayre gets underway and we take a look at what you can expect when you visit

The Christmas Fayre on Cambridge Street features around 50 traders from Yorkshire, the UK and Continental Europe with wooden chalet-style stalls located on Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent - and will run from Friday, December 3 till Sunday, December 12.
Little Bird Made hosted their Artisan Market at the weekend, where there were more than 60 stallholders offering a variety of festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery and locally produced food and drink.
The Candy Cane Express will run for the ten days that the Christmas Fayre is on for and travel around the streets of Harrogate, taking in the sights of the Fayre, Santa’s post-box on Cheltenham Parade, Christmas shop window displays, Christmas rides, and the Christmas street lights.
We took a visit to the Christmas Fayre on Saturday and here is what you can expect when you visit..