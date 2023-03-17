Ten dogs will be photographed by Ms Craigie and featured in the official Tails of the World book, published in March 2024.

Ms Craigie, who specialises in photographing dogs, said: “I’m really happy to be involved in this exciting project.

“I’ve been working with SYD for a while now, taking adoption pictures and documenting their fundraising shows, but this year I wanted to do more.

Suzanne Craigie Photography - portrait of Dexter, Suzanne's own, Greyhound lurcher

“I can’t wait to showcase our lovely location, photograph some awesome local dogs and raise much needed funds for this deserving charity.

“I am a proud Yorkshire lass based on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

“I have a genuine enthusiasm for the ancient history, heritage and unique settings that surround the place I grew up.

Ms Craigie’s professional development has led her to her niche as a photographer which is complimented by years spent in printing.

Suzanne Craigie Photography: Portrait of Murphy, a Cocker Spaniel.

She said: “After over 25 years working with other people’s images I had been looking for a change in direction.

“After we adopted Dexter, a Greyhound Lurcher, in October 2013, everything fell into place.

“I started taking pictures of him and realised after many years of searching, I’d found my thing.

“It’s a real thrill and enormous privilege to supply pet parents with meaningful images they will treasure forever.”

Suzanne Craigie photography sessions shooting dog portraits to raise funds for Saving Yorkshire's Dogs

The Tails of the World Collective was founded by Australian Caitlin J. McColl in 2015.

Her dream was to unite pet photographers across the globe in a mission to raise much needed funds for animal charities.

The photographs from the ‘Tails of the World’ sessions will be published in a book and 100% of the book sale proceeds will be donated to the Australian based animal rescue group, Second Chance Animal Rescue (SCAR).

Ms McColl coordinator at SCAR and professional Photographer said: "To date, our Collective has raised over $50,000 for animal charities around the world.

Portrait of Priya: a Romanian Shepherd by Suzanne Craigie Photography

"We have a series of books featuring different locations around the world.

“Everywhere from Tails of the Netherlands to Tails of Portland.

“The Tails of the World Book is a group effort, with everyone contributing to publish one big book.

“We're so excited to be using our photography together to make a difference for animals in need”.

Each photographer fundraises for local rescue groups, with Suzanne Craigie Photography fundraising for SYD in Ripon.

SYD’s purpose is to provide rescue, rehabilitation and rehome vulnerable, at risk dogs in Yorkshire.

Ms Craigie is excited to showcase Ripon dogs in Ripon locations as part of the book which will feature dogs from around the globe.

All dog owners who sign up to the sessions will receive a generous selection of professionally shot portraits.

Mini session shoots will take place between April 16 and July 21 this year.

Each participant will be required to pay a £50 session fee, 100% of which will be donated to Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs (SYD). Bookings are now open but places are limited.

To get your furry family member involved, visit www.srcphtography.co.uk/tails-of-the-world

