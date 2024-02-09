Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news: Panto season, pancake party and Barbie film night
AROUND THE WORLD IN PATELEY BRIDGE: Panto season is upon us and Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society will be taking to the stage with their customary verve this coming February as they are set to perform ‘Around The World In Eighty Days’. This famous tale is one of Jules Verne’s most acclaimed works and has been brilliantly adapted for the stage as it takes the audience on an unforgettable globe-trotting quest that will provide laughs and excitement for both children and adults alike. This production is also highly significant in that it will be the first time in four years years that a pantomime has been performed in the Pateley Playhouse, a cultural jewel at the heart of Nidderdale, since its remarkable renovation. The festive extravaganza will be produced and directed by Ruth Dodsworth, one of the society’s most skilled actors and directors, who has expertly brought together a talented cast of youth and experience. Ruth says: “I’m so excited to bring these wonderful characters to life as Phileas Fogg tries to circumnavigate the globe in record time in order to win his wager with his fellow Reform Club gentlemen. ‘Around The World In Eighty Days’ is such a well-known and beloved tale, and yet it provides a fresh and original premise for a pantomime that will have people on the edge of their seats until the very end.” The performances will be held across two weeks in the Pateley Bridge Playhouse from Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 11, and then from Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 18. There will be matinee performances on the Saturday and Sunday of both weeks, starting at 2.30pm. All evening performances will start at 7.30pm. Tickets will be £10 for adults and £7 for children. Tickets are on sale from the website www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk
FLOWER CLUB: Upper Nidderdale Flower Club meet at Lofthouse Memorial Institute, HG3 5RZ at 7.30pm on the first Thursday of the month. Next meeting: Thursday, February 8, Michael Myers, ‘A Year Round Garden’.
PANCAKE PARTY: Everyone is invited to a ‘Parish Pancake Party!’ Shrove Tuesday, February 13, 4.30pm-6.30pm at Dacre Banks Village Hall. Food and fun for young and old, there'll be a Pancake Tossing Competition plus other games and activities. The event and food is free, though donation towards costs is welcomed. Please book, for catering purposes. RSVP Revd Alastair [email protected] or 01423 780262.
FAMILY BINGO NIGHT: Family Bingo Night on Saturday, February 17 at 7.30pm at Ramsgill Village Hall. Raffle to raise money for charity. Please order tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. £5 to include games and supper. Dabbers available to purchase on the night. To book tickets call Sarah 07934 102779.
FILM NIGHTS: The winter season of Darley Film Nights at the Memorial Hall continues on Friday, March 1 with Mission: Impossible 7, starring Tom Cruise as special agent Ethan Hunt. Then to start the Easter holiday weekend, on Thursday, March 28, we welcome Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It can only be Barbie, the movie (a small treat awaits everybody who arrives dressed in pink!). For all films, doors open at 6.40pm, and the main feature film starts at 7.15pm (a local interest film will be shown from 6.50 to 7.10pm). Admission is £5 (£2 children) and you can pay at the door. Refreshments will be on sale before the main feature and during the interval. Further information from [email protected] or 07740 951046.
CUTH CAFF: The Community Cafe is on every Thursday 10.30am–1.30pm in St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge. Cuthbert’s Café is a welcoming place to come and meet old and make new friends in the church lounge. We serve biscuits, cakes, a bowl of fresh soup and a roll, and endless cups of tea or coffee and there are lots of activities to get involved in. All are welcome and best of all, it’s free - or if you want to, you can make a voluntary donation. If you need a lift please contact Jane Spooner 07525 420433.
NIDDERDALE DOMINO LEAGUE: Results for January 15 are: Star Club A 3 Star Club B 6, Stone House 3 Half Moon 6, Royal Oak 5 Queens Head 4, Crown 3 Pateley Club 6. Results for January 22 are: Half Moon 4 Star Club B 5, Crown 6 Royal Oak 3, Star Club A 5 Stone House 4, Pateley Club 6 Queens Head 3. Results for January 29 are: Royal Oak PB 6 Star Club A 3, Star Club B 2 Crown 7. Pateley Club 6 Half Moon 3, Queens Head 7 Stone House. Weekly running totals are Pateley Club 57, Star Club B 55, Royal Oak 51, Stone House 51, Queens Head 49, Crown 47, Star Club A 44, Half Moon 42.