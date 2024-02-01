Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news: Panto returns to the Playhouse, plus Pancake Party plans

AROUND THE WORLD IN PATELEY BRIDGE: Panto season is upon us and Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society will be taking to the stage with their customary verve this coming February as they are set to perform ‘Around The World In Eighty Days’. This famous tale is one of Jules Verne’s most acclaimed works and has been brilliantly adapted for the stage as it takes the audience on an unforgettable globe-trotting quest that will provide laughs and excitement for both children and adults alike. This production is also highly significant in that it will be the first time in four years that a pantomime has been performed in the Pateley Playhouse, a cultural jewel at the heart of Nidderdale, since its remarkable renovation. The festive extravaganza will be produced and directed by Ruth Dodsworth, one of the society’s most skilled actors and directors, who has expertly brought together a talented cast of youth and experience. Ruth says: “I’m so excited to bring these wonderful characters to life as Phileas Fogg tries to circumnavigate the globe in record time in order to win his wager with his fellow Reform Club gentlemen. ‘Around The World In Eighty Days’ is such a well-known and beloved tale, and yet it provides a fresh and original premise for a pantomime that will have people on the edge of their seats until the very end.” The performances will be held across two weeks in the Pateley Bridge Playhouse from Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 11, and then from Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 18. There will be matinee performances on the Saturday and Sunday of both weeks, starting at 2.30pm. All evening performances will start at 7.30pm. Tickets will be £10 for adults and £7 for children. Tickets are on sale from the website www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk.