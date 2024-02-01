Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news: Panto returns to the Playhouse, plus Pancake Party plans
AROUND THE WORLD IN PATELEY BRIDGE: Panto season is upon us and Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society will be taking to the stage with their customary verve this coming February as they are set to perform ‘Around The World In Eighty Days’. This famous tale is one of Jules Verne’s most acclaimed works and has been brilliantly adapted for the stage as it takes the audience on an unforgettable globe-trotting quest that will provide laughs and excitement for both children and adults alike. This production is also highly significant in that it will be the first time in four years that a pantomime has been performed in the Pateley Playhouse, a cultural jewel at the heart of Nidderdale, since its remarkable renovation. The festive extravaganza will be produced and directed by Ruth Dodsworth, one of the society’s most skilled actors and directors, who has expertly brought together a talented cast of youth and experience. Ruth says: “I’m so excited to bring these wonderful characters to life as Phileas Fogg tries to circumnavigate the globe in record time in order to win his wager with his fellow Reform Club gentlemen. ‘Around The World In Eighty Days’ is such a well-known and beloved tale, and yet it provides a fresh and original premise for a pantomime that will have people on the edge of their seats until the very end.” The performances will be held across two weeks in the Pateley Bridge Playhouse from Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 11, and then from Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 18. There will be matinee performances on the Saturday and Sunday of both weeks, starting at 2.30pm. All evening performances will start at 7.30pm. Tickets will be £10 for adults and £7 for children. Tickets are on sale from the website www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk.
NIDDERDALE DOMINO LEAGUE: Results for January 15 are: Star Club A 3 Star Club B 6, Stone House 3 Half Moon 6, Royal Oak 5 Queens Head 4, Crown 3 Pateley Club 6. Results for January 22 are: Half Moon 4 Star Club B 5, Crown 6 Royal Oak 3, Star Club A 5 Stone House 4, Pateley Club 6 Queens Head 3. Weekly running totals are Star Club B 53, Pateley Club 51, Stone House 49, Royal Oak 45, Queens Head 42, Star Club A 41, Crown 40, Half Moon 39.
SUMMERBRIDGE WI: The next Summerbridge WI meeting is on Monday, February 5, 2pm at Dacre Village Hall with a presentation by Matt Burghardt "Where's my Wine Glass". The competition – a favourite wine glass.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT SERIES: The final session of “HOT POTATOES: A ‘Food for Thought’ Series on Ethics” at St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge is on Wednesday, February 7. The subject is ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. They start at 6.30pm with drinks and nibbles followed by the talk at around 7pm for 45 minutes followed by approximately 15 minutes for questions. Led by Dr Peter Vardy. The aim of this series is to engage those attending with contemporary issues, but also to explain different approaches particularly to Christian understandings of ethical dilemmas. It would be really helpful if you could let Rev Darryl know if you intend to join them so that they have an idea of how many people to expect. Contact Darryl 07792 419982 or email [email protected].
PARISH PANCAKE PARTY: Everyone is invited to a ‘Parish Pancake Party’ on Shrove Tuesday, February 13, 4.30pm-6.30pm at Dacre Banks Village Hall. Food and fun for young and old, there'll be a pancake tossing competition plus other games and activities. The event and food is free, though donation towards costs is welcomed. Please book, for catering purposes. RSVP Rev Alastair [email protected] or 01423 780262.