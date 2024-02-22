Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news: Nidderdale Museum looking for new trustees to help historic site move forward

MUSEUM: The Nidderdale Museum has vacancies for two trustees to help move the museum forward. It has recently been accredited under the Arts Council England scheme and now seeks to capitalise on its new firm foundation and move into the future with confidence. If you are interested in becoming a trustee, please visit their website www.nidderdalemuseum.com/museum-trustees-wanted to access the full information and application form. The role involves attending four board meetings each year, along with occasional extra sessions, and playing a part in making the museum a leading cultural attraction for the local community and for visitors. Applications are particularly sought from anyone with experience of fundraising, running marketing campaigns or museum management, but anyone wanting to help manage and shape this volunteer-run independent museum is welcome to apply. Their current board of trustees is eager to bring in new people with new ideas. Applications close on March 10, after which applicants will be invited to visit the museum and chat to current trustees. If you would like to arrange an informal visit, or to chat to the chairman before you apply, please e-mail [email protected]