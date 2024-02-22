Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news: Nidderdale Museum looking for new trustees to help historic site move forward
MUSEUM: The Nidderdale Museum has vacancies for two trustees to help move the museum forward. It has recently been accredited under the Arts Council England scheme and now seeks to capitalise on its new firm foundation and move into the future with confidence. If you are interested in becoming a trustee, please visit their website www.nidderdalemuseum.com/museum-trustees-wanted to access the full information and application form. The role involves attending four board meetings each year, along with occasional extra sessions, and playing a part in making the museum a leading cultural attraction for the local community and for visitors. Applications are particularly sought from anyone with experience of fundraising, running marketing campaigns or museum management, but anyone wanting to help manage and shape this volunteer-run independent museum is welcome to apply. Their current board of trustees is eager to bring in new people with new ideas. Applications close on March 10, after which applicants will be invited to visit the museum and chat to current trustees. If you would like to arrange an informal visit, or to chat to the chairman before you apply, please e-mail [email protected]
NIDDERDALE SOCIETY WALK: On Tuesday, February 27 the walk is ‘Beyond Bewerley’. Would walkers please meet at 10.30am outside the Pancake House on Pateley Bridge High Street. The walk is approximately four miles and will be followed, should anyone wish to join us, by a pub lunch. For more information on the Nidderdale Society please go to www.nidderdale-society.co.uk
DOMINOES: Nidderdale Domino League results for February 12 are Star Club A 6 Half Moon 3, Stone House 7 Star Club B 2, Crown 3 Queens Head 6, Pateley Club 4 Royal Oak 5. Weekly running totals are Pateley Club 68, Queens Head 62, Star Club B 61, Royal Oak 61, Stone House 60, Crown 57, Star Club A 52, Half Moon 47.
SUMMERBRIDGE WI: The next Summerbridge WI is on March 4 at 2pm where Dennis Wynne-Jones will take them on “A Himalayan Journey”. The competition – A Scenic Photograph. Visitors and new members are always very welcome.
COFFEE MORNING: Darley CCCC are having a coffee morning and breakfast on Saturday, March 9, 10am to 12 noon.
