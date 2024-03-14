Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news: Free entry to Nidderdale Museum as a 'thank you' for National Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NIDDERDALE MUSEUM SAYS THANK YOU: Nidderdale Museum in Pateley Bridge is offering free entry to the museum on Saturday March 16 (1.30pm – 4.30pm) to anyone with a lottery ticket or scratch card. It’s as easy as that – simply bring a ticket/card and there will be one free entry per ticket. This is the museum’s Thank You to lottery players, for the recent grant it received from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help it achieve its accreditation. So you have a wonderful opportunity to come and immerse yourself in the history of Nidderdale at no cost. Find items you remember in the shop, wonder at the workmanship of cobblers 100 years ago, sit at a school desk and write on a slate, read about the mills and mines in the local area and see a variety of old farming machinery, as well as costumes for the early 1900s. Normal entry fee is £5 per adult and free for children, so you can always come back and see them again after this free taster. From March 26 the museum will be open Tuesday to Sunday 1.30pm – 4.30pm as they start the Summer Season! It will also be open on Bank Holiday Mondays.

PARKING PERMITS: Pateley Bridge parking permits are set to return this year. The permits are for Nidd Walk Car Park and Southlands Car Park (not the Showground car park) and will cost £14. Local residents can buy permits from Nidderdale Plus on Friday March 22 from 1pm to 4pm, and on Saturday March 23 from 10am – 3pm. You can pay by cash or card and must bring a note of your vehicle registration number.

NIDDERDALE SOCIETY TALK AND WALK: On Monday, March 18 Elizabeth Smith is coming to tell them about the Commonwealth War Graves at Stonefall Cemetery. All the talks are held at Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall in Dacre Banks and start at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome to come along. Individual talks are £4. Membership is £10 per year and includes all talks and walks. On Tuesday, March 26 the walk is Fountains Explorer, 7 Bridges Loop. Would walkers please meet at Fountains Abbey Visitor Centre at 10.30am (MR 273687). The walk will be approximately 5.5 miles. For non-members there is a nominal charge of £2. For further information on the Nidderdale Society please go to www.nidderdale-society.co.uk.

COST OF LIVING CRUNCH AND MENTAL WELLBEING: Join the conversation at Pateley Social Club on Tuesday March 26 - arrive from 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start. Guest speaker – Alan Sutton, Ex Leeds United physio, plus other speakers from Citizen’s Advice, Andymansclub and Mind in Harrogate District. The evening will signpost you to available support and explore the role that physical activity can play in maintaining good mental health. They will have a number of books on eating healthy on a budget to raffle for attendees to win and takeaway. There will be free snacks available on the night in the break and an opportunity to network with the individuals and organisations present.

CONCERT: "All In An April Evening" Brass Band and Choir Concert. Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band announce their first concert of the year, taking place at St James' Church, Birstwith on Saturday April 27 at 7pm. For "All in the April Evening" they are joining forces with Harrogate based choir Voces Seraphorum and will perform an evening of choral and brass band music, raising funds for the church and both groups. Tickets are £12 each and include complimentary light refreshments, and are available from band members or Jan Jobling 01423 771535 or Sue Baugh 01423 771734 (cash or cheque).

WALK OF WITNESS: A small group from the Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band band will be joining the traditional Walk of Witness around Pateley Bridge at 11am on Good Friday (March 29). Looking further ahead the band has another busy year of engagements including Glasshouses May Day Fair, Middlesmoor Bell Festival, Ripley and Nidderdale Shows. New and returning players are always welcome and the band rehearses on Thursday evenings at Darley Methodist Chapel. There are currently vacancies for cornet and B flat bass players. For more information visit their website or Facebook page.

TRACTOR RUN: The Knaresborough Charity Tractor Run is coming through Nidderdale on Sunday March 17. The tractors again will be stopping off at Pateley Bridge Showground for their lunch break. This is a popular event to follow, especially with kids (and big kids!) as hundreds of tractors get involved. The event starts at the Harrogate Event Centre, Harrogate. Exact route and times will be published by the organisers the week leading up to the event. All funds raised go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. If you want to take part with your tractor, you can sign up on the following link: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/knaresborough-tractor-run-cic/knaresborough-tractor-run-2024. You can follow the official organisers’ Facebook page by looking for "The Knaresborough Tractor Run" on Facebook.

CONCERT: On Friday March 22, Darley Methodist Church are having a Concert by In Harmony, a local choir based in Darley. Starting time is 7.30pm and tickets are £10 to include buffet supper. Tickets are available from choir or church members or you can ring Sandra on 07743173773.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Cuth Caff - The Community Cafe. Every Thursday 10:30am – 1.30pm in St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge. Cuthbert’s Café is a welcoming place to come and meet old, and make new, friends in the church lounge. They serve biscuits, cakes, a fresh bowl of soup and a roll, and endless cups of tea or coffee. There are lots of activities to get involved in from completing the latest puzzle, to playing board or card games, and there will be other activities to get involved with too. All are welcome and best of all, it’s free - or if you want to, you can make a voluntary donation.

DIGITAL SKILLS: Nidderdale Plus offer a free service to help people learn digital skills in the community. Nidderdale Plus have a team of “Digital Champion’ volunteers who can help teach basic skills such as setting up/sending an email, how to search for information on the internet, online shopping, help with how to fill out online forms, video calling with family and friends etc. Whether you’re a complete beginner or if you want to brush up on your current skills, “Digital Champions” offer free and friendly support. There are currently “Coffee, Click & Connect” drop in sessions at Pateley Bridge, Kirkby Malzeard, Hampsthwaite, Darley and Dacre Banks. Contact Jo Hayes on 07710 660799 or 01423 714953 or by email [email protected] for more information.