Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news: Family bingo night, 'brunch and lunch' event and Nidderdale Society talk and walk

BINGO: Family Bingo Night on Saturday, February 17 at 7.30pm at Ramsgill Village Hall. Raffle to raise money for charity. Please order tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. £5 to include games and supper. Dabbers available to purchase on the night. To book tickets call Sarah 07934 102779.

BRUNCH AND LUNCH: On Saturday, February 17 between 11am and 1pm, there is 'brunch and lunch' at Darley Methodist Church. There will be bacon butties, soup, cakes, teas and coffees. There will also be a bring and buy stall and handmade greeting cards. Funds raised will go towards Darley Methodist Church’s new window fund.

NIDDERDALE SOCIETY TALK AND WALK: On Monday, February 19 Helen Flynn is coming to talk to them about Nidderdale Plus. The meeting starts at 7.30pm in Dacre Banks Village Hall. Everyone is welcome. If you wish to come to an individual talk there is a charge of £4. Annual membership is £10 which includes all talks and walks. On Tuesday, February 27, the walk is ‘Beyond Bewerley’. Would walkers please meet at 10.30am outside the Pancake House on Pateley Bridge High Street. The walk is approximately four miles and will be followed, should anyone wish to join us, by a pub lunch. For more information on the Nidderdale Society please go to www.nidderdale-society.co.uk

NIDDERDALE DOMINO LEAGUE: Results for February 5 are: Star Club A 2 Crown 7, Royal Oak 5 Star Club B 4, Stone House 2 Pateley Club 7, Half Moon 2 Queens Head 7. Weekly running totals are Pateley Club 64, Star Club B 59, Queens Head 56, Royal Oak 56, Crown 54, Stone House 53, Star Club A 46, Half Moon 44.