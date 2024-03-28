Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news: Dalesbus services to start running on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays from Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DALESBUS SERVICES: From Easter Sunday, March 31, the following Dalesbus services will start running on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays: Nidderdale DalesBus 821: Keighley - Shipley - Otley - Washburn Valley - Pateley Bridge - Ramsgill - Lofthouse - Scar House. The DalesBus 822: Pocklington - York - Ripon - Fountains Abbey - Pateley Bridge - Grassington. To view the timetable, please go to https://www.dalesbus.org/summer. All fares continue to be capped at £2 per adult single journey.

CRICKET: The cricket season will be starting up once more in a few weeks’ time and Glasshouses Cricket Club have already been holding their indoor nets sessions at the leisure centre in Pateley Bridge. They are always looking for new players so if you are looking for a friendly social side that plays in Division 5 of the Nidderdale League, please contact Graham Slinger on 07740 786588.

FILM: Barbie, the Movie, is coming to Nidderdale. It will be shown on the big screen at Darley Memorial Hall on Thursday, March 28 (that’s the day before Good Friday). Doors open at 6.45pm and there will be a short film of local interest before Barbie starts at 7.15pm. You don’t need to book in advance, just turn up and pay at the door (£5 adults, £2 children). Refreshments will be on sale (ice cream, popcorn etc.) and the bar will be open. And as a special bonus, everybody who comes dressed in pink will receive a small treat to set them up for the evening. Come and enjoy the fun.

STATIONS OF THE CROSS: On Good Friday, March 29 at 11am, the Church In The Dale walk together from the steps of St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge through to the High Street. They do this to remember that Jesus had to carry his cross publicly through the streets of Jerusalem. It is a public statement of their faith, and a retelling of the crucifixion story. They stop outside various sites for readings and to sing hymns with the Dacre and Summerbridge Silver Band.

STATIONS OF THE CROSS: From Palm Sunday (March 24) to Easter Monday (April 1) in Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks. There will be up 16 images of Jesus – “Stations of the Cross” – each accompanied by a short poem or reflection. The idea being you can come into church and in your own time follow the story of Jesus’ last hours. This can be a very calming and moving experience as you enter imaginatively into the story. Why not come in and take some time to reflect – either throughout the week or all on one occasion?