Pateley Bridge neighbourhood news: Barbie movie comes to Nidderdale and cricket club prepares for new season

GLASSHOUSES CRICKET CLUB: The cricket season will be starting up once more in a few weeks’ time and Glasshouses Cricket Club have already been holding their indoor nets sessions at the Leisure Centre in Pateley Bridge. They are always looking for new players so if you are looking for a friendly social side that plays in Division 5 of the Nidderdale league, please contact Graham Slinger on 07740 786588.

FILM: Barbie, the Movie, is coming to Nidderdale. It will be shown on the big screen at Darley Memorial Hall on Thursday, March 28 (that’s the day before Good Friday). Doors open at 6.45pm and there will be a short film of local interest before Barbie starts at 7.15pm. You don’t need to book in advance, just turn up and pay at the door (£5 adults, £2 children). Refreshments will be on sale (ice cream, popcorn etc.) and the bar will be open. And as a special bonus, everybody who comes dressed in pink will receive a small treat to set them up for the evening. Come and enjoy the fun.

TALK: Food for Thought continues at St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge with the theme 'A Question of Faith’. The next one takes place on Wednesday, March 27 with Rev John Campbell called 'What do you want me to do for you?' Mark 10:51. Christianity is a verb before it’s a noun. Christian action is the key distinguishing mark of a vibrant faith. Maybe the question needs reflecting back to Jesus so that we ask him, ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ Each event starts at 6.30pm with a bring and share meal also known as a ‘Faith Supper’ - well it is called a question of faith after all (we recommend finger food). At around 7pm the series of faith talks begins. The evening should conclude after prayers, hopefully no later than 8.30pm. You can join them for the Faith Supper at 6.30pm, or arrive for the talk at 7pm prompt. You can then choose to leave after the talk or stay for the closing worship.

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of 'Barbie' at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

HOLY WEEK: You are warmly invited to the Holy Week Reflections Service at St Michael and All Angels Church, Wilsill on Tuesday, March 26 at 7pm. This special service of readings and hymns tells of Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday through to his capture in the Garden of Gethsemane and Good Friday. We hope you will be able to join us. 'Stations of the Cross' on Good Friday, March 29 at 11am, the Church In The Dale walk together from the steps of St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge through to the High Street. They do this to remember that Jesus had to carry his cross publicly through the streets of Jerusalem. It is a public statement of their faith, and a retelling of the crucifixion story. They stop outside various sites for readings and to sing hymns with the Dacre and Summerbridge Silver Band. Stations of the Cross in Holy Week - Palm Sunday (March 24) to Easter Monday (April 1) in Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks. There will be up 16 images of Jesus – ‘Stations of the Cross’ – each accompanied by a short poem or reflection. The idea being you can come into church and in your own time follow the story of Jesus’ last hours. This can be a very calming and moving experience as you enter imaginatively into the story. Why not come in and take some time to reflect – either throughout the week or all on one occasion?

PARKING PERMITS: Pateley Bridge parking permits are set to return this year. The permits are for Nidd Walk Car Park and Southlands Car Park (not the Showground car park) and will cost £14. Local residents can buy permits from Nidderdale Plus on Friday, March 22 from 1pm to 4pm, and on Saturday, March 23 from 10am – 3pm. You can pay by cash or card and must bring a note of your vehicle registration number.

COST OF LIVING CHURCH AND MENTAL WELLBEING: Join the conversation at Pateley Social Club on Tuesday, March 26 - arrive from 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start. Guest speaker – Alan Sutton, Ex Leeds United physio plus other speakers from Citizen’s Advice, Andymansclub and Mind in Harrogate District. The evening will signpost you to available support and explore the role that physical activity can play in maintaining good mental health. They will have a number of books on eating healthy on a budget to raffle for attendees to win and takeaway. There will be free snacks available on the night in the break and an opportunity to network with the individuals and organisations present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SILVER BAND: ‘All In An April Evening’ Brass Band and Choir Concert. Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band announce their first concert of the year, taking place at St James' Church, Birstwith on Saturday, April 27 at 7pm. For "All in the April Evening" they are joining forces with Harrogate based choir Voces Seraphorum and will perform an evening of choral and brass band music, raising funds for the church and both groups. Tickets are £12 each and include complimentary light refreshments, and are available from band members or Jan Jobling 01423 771535 or Sue Baugh 01423 771734 (cash or cheque).