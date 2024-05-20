Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nidderdale Community Choir is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Why not go along and support your local choir by joining them for an evening of popular song on Saturday 8th June at 7pm at Pateley Bridge Playhouse.

The programme includes themes from the Bond Movies, a selection from Musical Theatre, contemporary pop songs by Dylan, Adele, Carly Simon and the Beatles. Sing along or just sit back and enjoy the music.

You can purchase tickets via www.ticketsource.co.uk and search for Nidderdale Community Choir.

Dacre Village Hall

Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall is 100 years old this year. To celebrate this milestone, they are holding a special afternoon tea on Saturday 25th May (2pm - 5pm). There will be lovely music from the 'In Harmony' choir and quizmaster extraordinaire, Nick Coutts, has put together a quiz to test everyone on our 'village hall/centenary'. knowledge. The Nidderdale Society also celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and members of the Society will be joining them with a display of interesting photographs and articles. Last, but not least, there will be tea, sandwiches and delicious cakes. If you haven't been to the village hall recently come along and see what it has to offer. This is a FREE event - and hope that you will be able to join them.

St Chad’s Church, Middlesmoor 156th Bell Festival is on 8th June 8th at 2pm. Procession leaves Middlesmoor Village Hall at 1.45pm. This will include the children from the Secret Agents. Led by Dacre and Summerbridge Band down to the church. The church service followed by tea and cakes etc. Prize giving for children’s competitions, ice cream stall, Children’s Tombola, £50 board. Followed by Children’s Sports All children (and everyone else!) welcome.

Back by popular demand - the Fundraising Tower Abseil at Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks. This is a repeat of the successful 2022 event! The event is on Sunday 9th June between 1:30pm & 4:30pm. Revd Alastair and others will be abseiling down the tower of Holy Trinity church, with the help of the good folk from How Stean Gorge! This is to raise funds for Holy Trinity’s Redecoration Appeal. If you would like to sponsor Revd Alastair fill in the form in church, or contact via [email protected] or 01423 780262. Come along, share in refreshments, and watch! Other Abseilers are welcome. You can just show up on the day and make a donation to have a go!