TRACTOR RUN: The Knaresborough Charity Tractor Run is coming through Nidderdale on Sunday, March 17. The tractors again will be stopping off at Pateley Bridge Showground for their lunch break. This is a popular event to follow, especially with kids (and big kids!) as hundreds of tractors get involved. The event starts at the Harrogate Event Centre, Harrogate. Exact route and times will be published by the organisers the week leading up to the event. All funds raised go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. If you want to take part with your tractor, you can sign up on the following link: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/knaresborough-tractor-run-cic/knaresborough-tractor-run-2024. You can follow the official organisers’ Facebook page by looking for "The Knaresborough Tractor Run" on Facebook.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: This continues at St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge with the theme 'A Question of Faith’. The next one is on Wednesday, March 13 with Rev Alastair Ferneley - ‘My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?’ Mark 15:34. Christianity has a bias to the disadvantaged. Suffering: Where is God in this messy world? Each event starts at 6.30pm with a bring and share meal also known as a ‘Faith Supper’ - well it is called a question of faith after all (we recommend finger food). At around 7pm the series of faith talks begins. The evening should conclude after prayers, hopefully no later than 8.30pm. You can join us for the Faith Supper at 6.30pm, or arrive for the talks 7pm prompt. You can then choose to leave after the talk or stay for the closing worship.

WI MEETING: The next Glasshouses WI meeting is Wednesday, March 13, 7.30pm at the Broadbelt Hall, Glasshouses. Adam Johnstone, personal trainer, will demonstrate some easy to follow exercise routines suitable for everyone. Visitors welcome £3 to include refreshments. Further details call Suzanne, 07935585896 or [email protected]

Photo by Gerard Binks

DIGITAL SKILLS: Nidderdale Plus offer a free service to help people learn digital skills in the community. Nidderdale Plus have a team of ‘Digital Champion’ volunteers who can help teach basic skills such as setting up/sending an email, how to search for information on the internet, online shopping, help with how to fill out online forms, video calling with family and friends etc. Whether you’re a complete beginner or if you want to brush up on your current skills, ‘Digital Champions’ offer free and friendly support. There are currently ‘Coffee, Click & Connect’ drop in sessions at Pateley Bridge, Kirkby Malzeard, Hampsthwaite, Darley and Dacre Banks. Contact Jo Hayes on 07710 660799 or 01423 714953 or by email [email protected] for more information.

HEALTHY COOKING ON A BUDGET: On Friday, March 15, 1pm - 2.45pm at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall, there is a free cooking demonstration where 'season well' will be showcasing a delicious recipe to nourish your body and mind. MIND will also be on hand to provide mental health and well-being support. Register for free by contacting [email protected] or 07305 049296. Registration closes seven days before the event.

DOMINOES: The Nidderdale Domino League results for February 19 are: Star Club A 6 Pateley Club 3, Queens Head 3 Star Club B 6, Half Moon 4 Royal Oak 5, Crown 2 Stone House 7. Final table: Pateley Club 71, Star Club B 67, Stone House 67, Royal Oak 66, Queens Head 65, Crown 59, Star Club A 58, Half Moon 51.

COFFEE MORNING: Darley CCCC are having a coffee morning and breakfast on Saturday, March 9, 10am to 12 noon.

CONCERT: On Friday, March 22 Darley Methodist Church are having a concert by In Harmony, a local choir based in Darley. Starting time is 7.30pm and tickets are £10 to include buffet supper. Tickets are available from choir or church members or you can ring Sandra on 07743173773.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Cuth Caff - The Community Cafe. Every Thursday 10.30am – 1.30pm in St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge. Cuthbert’s Café is a welcoming place to come and meet old, and make new, friends in the church lounge. They serve biscuits, cakes, a fresh bowl of soup and a roll, and endless cups of tea or coffee. There are lots of activities to get involved in from completing the latest puzzle, to playing board or card games, and there will be other activities to get involved with too. All are welcome and best of all, it’s free - or if you want to, you can make a voluntary donation.