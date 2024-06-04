Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Neighbourhood News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

D-Day 80 years - Commemorating the heroes of the Battle of Normandy.

9am: The Raising of the Flag at Pateley Bridge with Bewerley War Memorial.

11am A service to remember with the children of the Upper Nidderdale Federation.

Coldstone cut

6.30pm the bells will ring at St Cuthbert’s Church to mark 80 years

9pm at Coldstones Cut, gather to light the beacon at 9.15pm

There is a D-Day 80 commemoration service at Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks at 7.30pm followed by refreshments at 8.15pm at Summerbridge Methodist Church then the lighting of the beacon at Summerbridge War Memorial at 9.15pm.

Throughout summer there will be a band playing on the Joe Longster Bandstand in Pateley Bridge on Sunday’s between 2pm and 4pm. Admission is free, though a collection is taken to help with the band’s expenses. On Sunday 9th June, The Merlins are playing. Please go along and support – why not take a picnic and enjoy the music on a sunny summer’s afternoon.

Reminders

Nidderdale Community Choir is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Why not go along and support your local choir by joining them for an evening of popular song on Saturday 8th June at 7pm at Pateley Bridge Playhouse. The programme includes themes from the Bond Movies, a selection from Musical Theatre, contemporary pop songs by Dylan, Adele, Carly Simon and the Beatles. Sing along or just sit back and enjoy the music. You can purchase tickets via www.ticketsource.co.uk and search for Nidderdale Community Choir.

St Chad’s Church, Middlesmoor 156th Bell Festival is on 8th June at 2pm. Procession leaves Middlesmoor Village Hall at 1.45pm. This will include the children from the Secret Agents. Led by Dacre and Summerbridge Band down to the church.

The church service followed by tea and cakes etc. Prize giving for children’s competitions, ice cream stall,

Children’s Tombola, £50 board. Followed by Children’s Sports All children (and everyone else!) welcome.

Back by popular demand - the Fundraising Tower Abseil at Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks. This is a repeat of the successful 2022 event! The event is on Sunday 9th June between 1:30pm & 4:30pm. Revd Alastair and others will be abseiling down the tower of Holy Trinity church, with the help of the good folk from How Stean Gorge! This is to raise funds for Holy Trinity’s Redecoration Appeal. If you would like to sponsor Revd Alastair fill in the form in church, or contact via [email protected] or 01423 780262. Come along, share in refreshments, and watch! Other Abseilers are welcome. You can just show up on the day and make a donation to have a go!