Pannal neighbourhood news: St Robert's Church Choir honoured to be invited to lead music for Evensong at Ripon Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Service led by Clair Webster at 10am on Sunday April 7. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday April 9 from 2.30pm to 4pm.

ST ROBERT'S: BCP: Holy Communion at 8am on Sunday April 7, with All Age Service (also streamed live) at 9.15am. Morning Prayers are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with a service of Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open daily for private prayer. The church office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone 873577 or email [email protected]. Details of services and activities in the Chapter House are on the website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ST ROBERT'S CHOIR ON TOUR – SUNDAY APRIL 14: St. Robert's Church Choir have been invited to lead the music at the Evensong Service at Ripon Cathedral, whilst the cathedral choir is on holiday. The service is at 3.30pm and the music will include the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis in D minor by Walmisley, Charles Wood’s anthem ‘O Thou, the central orb’, the lovely responses by Joanne Forbes L’Estrange as well some congregational hymns. It's a real honour for a village church choir to be doing something like this so do go along and support them if you have the time!

Most Popular

St Robert's Church Choir has been invited to lead the music at the Evensong Service at Ripon Cathedral on April 14. Pictured here are some of the cathedral choristers

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next lecture is on Monday April 15 at 7.30pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray. Guest speaker, Roger Mendham, will present “The Power of Photography” examining some of the most important images and photographers of the past century and their influence in our understanding of history. Guests are welcome (a donation of £8 is invited). Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. To find out more, email [email protected] or visit the website (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk).

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday April 16 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

VILLAGE HALL SNOOKER CLUB: New members welcome! Annual membership is £25. It's open every weekday from 9am to midnight. If you fancy joining in a game, or just coming along to see what goes on, please get in touch with John at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PUB NIGHT AT PANNAL VILLAGE HALL: Interest in the “local” social nights at the Village Hall has been gathering. Pub Night takes place on the last Friday of the month, open from 8pm to 11pm. So if you didn't make it on March 29, pencil in the next one – April 27!

COMMUNITY “WISH LIST”: The parish council would very much like to hear from you and will welcome any suggestions you would like to make regarding ideas, needs and wants that you feel would enhance your community. Send any thoughts to the parish clerk at [email protected].

SPEED INDICATOR DEVICES (SIDs) AND COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: Data from the four SIDs located on Church Lane, Main Street, Spring Lane and Burn Bridge Road is regularly monitored. The parish council is hoping that Community Speedwatch will undertake session(s) on Walton Park as an initial step before seeking placement of a SID in that area. A Speed Indicator Device requires siting on private ground as opposed to the public highway as North Yorkshire Council don’t permit additional “street furniture” unless instigated by their offices. The SID siting needs good two-way visibility to ensure speed records are logged and reassurance can be given that their installation is not overly intrusive. If you are able to assist then contact the parish clerk at [email protected].

YORK AND NORTH YORKSHIRE MAYORAL ELECTION – MAY 2, 2024: The Mayor will lead the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and will have powers and responsibilities devolved to them by central government, including powers to improve the supply and quality of housing and funds to improve transport. You must be registered to vote by April 16, 2024. Apply for a new postal vote, or cancel an existing one, before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday April 17. If you are voting in person you will need to bring a photo ID to the polling station. If you don’t have an accepted form of identification, you can apply for free voter ID by 5pm on Wednesday April 24, which is also the deadline to apply for a proxy vote for this election.