Pannal neighbourhood news: Parish council working to enhance the Green to improve the quality and usability of the space

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Service led by Mike Greenberg at 10am on Sunday March 17 (Mothering Sunday).

ST ROBERT'S: BCP Holy Communion at 8am on Sunday March 17, followed by Morning Worship (also streamed live) at 9.15am. A service of Sung Compline will take place at 9pm on Thursday March 21. Morning Prayers are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with a service of Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open daily for private prayer. The church office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577) or email (admin@strobertschurch.co.uk). Details of services and activities in the Chapter House are on the website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk).

TABLE TENNIS: Recent results for Burn Bridge in the Harrogate league produced four wins and two defeats. The C team got back to winning ways in Division 3 with two victories against Boston Spa A 21-17 and Ripon B 25-10. Also with two wins against their two nearest rivals at the foot of Division 4 were the D team. They overcame Wetherby Methodists B 24-10 and followed up with victory over Racquets Juniors C 17-14. Less successful was the A team who lost 25-17 to Racquets C and the B team who went down 27-7 leaving both teams anchored at the bottom of Division 1 and 2 respectively.

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday March 19 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

CONDITION OF ROADS: North Yorkshire Council (NYC) have indicated that Main Street and Station Road are included within their 2024/25 Capital Programme of repairs and maintenance but with no definite timescale within the year. The parish council asks for your support with their efforts to keep up the pressure by reporting pot holes on the following link https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/potholes-and-road-condition-issues Do remember that if your car sustains repair damage from a reported pothole that the likelihood of getting compensation from NYC is much greater.

PANNAL VILLAGE GREEN:Pannal Village Green is an important part of the green space at the heart of the village and the parish council is working to enhance the Green to improve the quality or usability of the space and its value to the local community. It has employed its own arborist to provide a comprehensive report on its condition. It is very much hoped that North Yorkshire Council will give its permission for some general tidying of trees to be undertaken together with a reduction to ground level of a number of tree stumps which exist as a potential trip hazard.

CRIMPLE MEADOWS FOOTPATH: Some finishing works remain to be done over the coming weeks, including some surface filling and patching, patching of gaps outside of the wooden baton edging and levelling/seeding of the rutted and waterlogged areas near to Crimple Meadows entrance. These will be worked on over spring and early summer to continue the bedding in of the path and restoration of damaged areas. Over this period, please respect the fenced off areas which will remain in place.

BELLWAY PLAYGROUND: The parish council is delighted to have received confirmation from North Yorkshire Council that the Open Space Management Plans for both the football pitches (to be managed by PSJFC) and playground (owned by Forward Investments) have been approved and that the playground will be “open for business” by March 13 2024. Keep your eyes peeled!

BUZZ US TEXT MESSAGE SERVICE: Compass offers a confidential text messaging service to young people aged 11-18 across North Yorkshire. Text (07520 631168) for confidential advice, support and signposting from a wellbeing worker within one working day via text. When you text BUZZ US, you’ll get a message back letting you know if they're open or closed. It will also say what you can do if they are not open. Young people can text BUZZ US about any mental health or wellbeing worries such as low mood, stress, eating problem, self-harm, anxiety or self-esteem.

NEIGHBOURHOOD NEWS CONTRIBUTORS: Are you interested in providing coverage of events and activities in your locality for the Harrogate Advertiser series? There's a get together of the existing Neighbourhood News contributors in the afternoon of Wednesday March 20. If you're interested in coming along, let me know (nancidowney@yahoo.co,uk).

GET IN TOUCH: If you have something you would like to include in the Pannal Neighbourhood News, please contact me at nancidowney@yahoo.co.uk