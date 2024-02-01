Pannal neighbourhood news: Humpty Dumpty half term pantomime, art society talk and new dancing for wellbeing group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Prayer Service led by Clair Webster at 10am on Sunday, February 4. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday, February 13 from 2.30pm to 4pm with donations raised going to the Samaritans. Community Table Tennis continues during term time on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm. All welcome!

ST ROBERT'S: BCP Holy Communion at 8am on Sunday, February 4, with All Age Service (also streamed live) at 9.15am. The website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk) gives details of church services and activities in the Chapter House.

CHANGES AT THE PARISH COUNCIL: The Parish Council (PC) is delighted that Cathy Burrell has accepted the chairman role, with Neil Permain as vice chairman, who will also take on chairing the Planning Committee. The PC is also delighted to report that Mrs Helen Hayes, who lives in Burn Bridge, has been co-opted onto the council.

Pannal Players, pictured here in their 2018 production 'Red Riding In Da Hood', will return with their 2024 show, 'Humpty Dumpty', during February half term

CRIMPLE MEADOWS PATH AND ENTRANCE DRAINAGE: The full length of the path is now completely built and gives a mud-free route along the public right of way, linking Crimple Meadows to the path beside Allen Woods and through to Spring Lane. This also gives year-round access to Crimple Meadows play and gym facilities. The area over drainage works and near the vehicle entrance has been restored and seeded – so please respect the cordoned off areas and path edges to allow for the ground and grass to recover.

TABLE TENNIS: Burn Bridge C team kept up their challenge for the Division 3 title with a win over Knaresborough Cricket Club B by 28-9 with both Neil Pell and John Jennison winning all their matches. But it was a losing week for the other Burn Bridge teams. The A team lost 30-8 against Staveley A, the B team were defeated 21-16 by Wetherby Methodists E and the D team were beaten 30-6 by Harrogate Racquets G.

THE BEREAVEMENT JOURNEY: Series of seven sessions of films and discussion for anyone bereaved. Takes place on Monday evenings from 6.30pm to 9pm, starting on February 12 at St Peter's Church, HG1 1RW. Website (thebereavementjourney.com); email [email protected] or phone 07425 161425.

HUMPTY DUMPTY: Rehearsals are well under way for the Pannal Players' next half term pantomime, Humpty Dumpty, which takes place at Pannal Village Hall from Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17 at 7.30pm, with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced at £8.50 (adults) and £4.50 (children) and available from https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/humptydumpty.

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next talk in the series, “Pictorial Perfection – Gabrielle Ray and the Art of the Theatre Postcard”, is on Monday, February 19. The Edwardian era saw the new fashion in picture postcards elevated to an art form in its own right. Guest speaker, Richard Burnip looks at the golden age of postcards through the medium of one of the most photographed women of her day, the actress and dancer Miss Gabrielle Ray. The lecture at 7.30pm will be via Zoom, either at home or in the hall (Christ Church Centre on the Stray). Check the website for further details (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email [email protected].

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday, February 20 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

NEW HARROGATE AND DISTRICT COELIAC SUPPORT GROUP: A warm welcome and relaxed, informal support at this new group, run by local volunteers. The group is for anyone affected by coeliac disease or needing to live gluten free. Under 18s should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. On the second Wednesday of each month, from 10.30am until noon at Starling Independent Cafe, 47 Oxford St, Harrogate, HG1 1PW.

