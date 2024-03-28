Pannal neighbourhood news: Harrogate Spa Town Ukes to perform at the Victoria Centre in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Maundy Thursday Communion led by Rev Ben Clowes at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 28; Good Friday Meditation at 12 noon on Friday, March 29. Joint Sunrise Service on Sunday, March 31 – meet at St Robert's car park at 6.20am, walk to All Saints’ Court for the service, followed by breakfast sandwiches. Easter Morning Communion led by Rev Mark Godfrey at 10am on Sunday, March 31.

ST ROBERT'S: Maundy Thursday Communion at 10.30am on Thursday, March 28, with The Upper Room (Humility, Breaking Bread, Betrayal) at 7pm. Good Friday Liturgy at 8.30am on Friday, March 29 with Easter Story Trail for all the family at 10am and Choral Service at 7pm. Joint Sunrise Service on Sunday, March 31 – meet at St Robert's car park at 6.20am, walk to All Saints’ Court for the service, followed by breakfast sandwiches. Easter Communion at 8am on Sunday, March 31, with Easter Family Communion at 9.15am followed by an Easter Egg Hunt.

TABLE TENNIS: Burn Bridge C team maintained their promotion push in Division 3 of the Harrogate League with a 24-16 win over Spa C. Elsewhere all the other Burn Bridge teams lost. The A team 24-12 against Spa A, the B team 27-7 against Knaresborough Cricket Club A and the D team 20-13 against Boston Spa B.

PANNAL CAR PARK: As you may remember, the lease held by North Yorkshire Council ends on March 31, 2024 and the Village Hall is taking it over from April 1. To offset costs, charges of £2.50 per day will be introduced for parking by non Village Hall users. This will be managed by an operator who uses RingGo to collect the tariffs on behalf of the Village Hall. The charge will apply to the big lower car park from 6am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday free. The car park will be free to use for the first 20 minutes to allow Post Office users to park without charge. The small top car park (opposite the hall) will remain free and reserved for Village Hall users who will need to enter their vehicle registration number in the hall to avoid charges. If the £2.50 a day charge does not free up space, charges might need to be increased to match the existing £3 a day Railtrack charge on the Co-op side of the tracks. As the Railtrack car park is currently under used, some cars will then likely move across there. The Village Hall is a charity run entirely by volunteers whose aim is to continue to provide good facilities at the hall and to act in the best interests of both hall users and local residents. Any changes may cause initial problems but until matters settle down, the Village Hall Committee hopes that you will bear with them and continue to give them your support.

PANNAL VILLAGE GREEN: The Parish Council is to organise removal of the cherry bolters under the walnut tree in addition to some minimal bough tidying and removal and also stump grinding to remove tripping hazards. It is felt this modest amount of work will make a considerable aesthetic difference to the appearance of the area in addition to making it a more comfortable one to enjoy. The Green benches are currently in need of repair and this will be undertaken during the next month with replacement of some of the worn slats.

RIGHTS OF WAY: From the many walkers, dog walkers and parents exploring with children in the parish, the Parish Council is looking for volunteers to get involved with work to protect and improve our rights of way. If you can give even a little time to help out, let the parish clerk know by emailing her ([email protected]).

COMMUNITY RESILIENCE PLANNING: Addresses how support and assistance may be provided within the parish in times of dire need (such as localised or widespread flooding; sustained power outages; severe community disruption caused by natural or even man-caused disaster). In compiling such a resilience plan, the Parish Council is looking for, and will be dependent on, volunteers who are able to be called on in the event of an incident. If you feel you could provide assistance, please let the parish clerk know by emailing her ([email protected]).

CONDITION OF ROADS: The Parish Council continues to ask for your support with their efforts to keep up the pressure by reporting pot holes on the following link https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/potholes-and-road-condition-issues Do remember that if your car sustains repair damage from a reported pothole that the likelihood of getting compensation from NYC is much greater.

HARROGATE SPA TOWN UKES: Are proud to support their charity partner, Saint Michael's Hospice, with all collections and donations made at their regular concerts and private events going to the hospice. They will be back at the Victoria Centre on Saturday April 6, and again on Saturday April 27, playing from 2pm to 3pm. So, do go along, join in the singing, have a dance and be generous in your support of this wonderful local charity.