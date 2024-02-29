Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HARROGATE CLOTHES BANK – MARCH FUNDRAISING SALE: On Saturday March 2 from10.30 am – 12.30 pm at Disability Action Yorkshire – rear entrance, Unit 14a, Hornbeam Park Oval, Harrogate HG2 8RB. Pre-loved clothing items from £1. Coffee/tea available. Harrogate Clothes Bank is also open on Wednesdays from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and at the same times on the second Saturday of each month (harrogateclothesbank.co.uk).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Service led by Clair Webster at 10.00 am on Sunday March 3. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday March 12 from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ST ROBERT'S: Morning Prayers are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with a service of Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am. The church is open daily for private prayer. The church office is open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577) or email ([email protected]). Details of services and activities in the Chapter House are on the website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk).

Most Popular

New members are welcome at the village hall snooker club

TABLE TENNIS: Not a good week for Burn Bridge in the Harrogate Table Tennis League with all four matches going in favour of the opposition. In Division 3, the previously high flying C team lost twice. They went down 21-16 against top side Harrogate Racquets E and then also lost to third place team Boston Spa A by 19-16. Despite these reverses, the C team remain on track for promotion to Division 2. Also facing Boston Spa opposition were the D team who were defeated 24-17 and remain bottom of Division 4. Also at the foot of their table are the B team in Division 2 with their latest loss coming against Copt Hewick C 21-14.

IMMINENT ROAD CLOSURES: You may already be aware that, starting on March 4 and lasting for three weeks, Spring Lane will be closed completely together with the top section of Main Street while Northern Gas Works undertake pipeline work. It is understood that there will be some single lane access on to Rosedale. Clearly these closures will cause considerable difficulties to the movement of traffic in Pannal.

VILLAGE HALL SNOOKER CLUB: New members will be welcome! Don’t worry about your skill level – the club doesn't have any high flyers and is not at all competitive. Members just like to use the green baize and enjoy pleasant company as a way to quietly unwind with friends, perhaps partaking of a very competitively priced drink! Annual membership is £25.It's open every weekday from 9.00 am to midnight. If you fancy joining in a game, or just coming along to see what goes on, please get in touch with John at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next lecture is on Monday March 18 at 7.30 pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray. Guest speaker, Ghislaine Howard, will present “The Cuisine of Art & The Art of Cuisine” - a feast for the eyes, featuring the art, anecdotes and recipes of artists such as Toulouse Lautrec, Renoir, Monet and others who loved their food. Guests are welcome (a donation of £8 is invited). Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. Email [email protected] or visit the website (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) to find out more.

PUB NIGHT AT PANNAL VILLAGE HALL: Interest in the “local” social nights has been gathering over the first few months, with very positive feedback from users who not only enjoy the range of competitively priced drinks, but also enjoy the opportunity to meet up with friends and neighbours for this monthly social gathering. Pub Night takes place on the last Friday of the month, open from 8.00 pm to 11.00 pm. So if you haven’t already tried it, do go along on March 29!

PANNAL CAR PARK - LATEST: The lease held by North Yorkshire Council ends on 31 March 2024 and the Village Hall will take over from April 1. To offset the costs of rent, insurance, rates and so on, charges - £2.50 per day - for parking by non Village Hall users will be introduced. This will be managed by an operator who uses RingGo to collect the tariffs on behalf of the Village Hall. To advise current regular car park users in advance, flyers on windscreens will be distributed so the RingGo App can be downloaded and users can be ready to pay by phone from day one. The car park will be free to use for the first 20 minutes to allow Post Office users to park without charge, while Village Hall users will need to enter their vehicle registration number in the Hall to avoid charges. Meanwhile North Yorkshire Council has promised to carry out a local car parking study to identify any further changes that may be needed to help parking for local residents. This will not be undertaken until after the new flats are occupied so that any knock on effects can be accounted for.