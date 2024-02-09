Pannal neighbourhood news: All A Board Scrabble group, Humpty Dumpty panto and Twilight Walk date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Cafe Communion led by Rev Ben Clowes at 10am on Sunday, February 11. Remember the next Community Tea is on Tuesday, February 13 from 2.30pm to 4pm with donations raised going to the Samaritans.

ST ROBERT'S: Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15am on Sunday, February 11, with BCP Evening Prayer at 3.30pm. On Ash Wednesday, Choral Holy Communion and Imposition of Ashes at 7pm on Wednesday, February 14. The website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk) gives details of church services and activities in the Chapter House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FESTIVAL OF LEARNING: At Harrogate Library from 10am to 2pm on February 13. Find out about upcoming adult learning courses. This (northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/adult) should throw up the longer link on which to clcik. Have some fun and win prizes with the brilliant activities that Multiply (multiplynyorks.com) the Adult Numeracy Programme, will be bringing on the day. Children welcome too!

Most Popular

Extend your knowledge of the game at the All A Board Scrabble group

TABLE TENNIS: A disappointing week for Burn Bridge in the Harrogate league with all three teams in action losing. In Division 1, the A team were beaten 27-16 by Harrogate Racquets Juniors A. The B team remain at the foot of Division 2 after their latest defeat to Knaresborough Cricket Club A and the D team are also bottom of Division 4 after losing 24-15 to promotion chasing Harrogate Racquets H. The top of the table match in Division 3 featuring the C team was postponed.

LEARN TO SING: Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus are running a four-week course, starting on Wednesday, February 14 at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate, HG1 1PB (entrance next to Primark). You will learn in a friendly and informal setting. You do not have to read music, no experience is necessary and men of all ages are welcome. There will be a Charity Concert (on March 14 at Oatlands Community Centre) to raise funds for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and to entertain family, friends and the local community. The total cost of the course, concert and materials is £10. Contact [email protected] to book your place.

HUMPTY DUMPTY: Not Long now! The Pannal Players' pantomime, Humpty Dumpty, takes place at Pannal Village Hall from Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17 at 7.30pm, with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets priced at £8.50 (adults) and £4.50 (children) are available from (https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/humptydumpty).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday, February 20 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

ALL A BOARD SCRABBLE GROUP: On Wednesdays, from 10.30am–12pm at Harrogate Library. A small and friendly group where you can extend your knowledge of the rules and strategy of Scrabble, or learn from scratch if you have never played before. No charge and no need to book, and go along as little or as often as you wish.

RENEW HG1: A community space at Harrogate Baptist Church, designed to promote emotional and mental wellbeing. There is a free open session for adults (aged over 18) currently held on Mondays from 10.30am to 12pm at the Baptist Church community centre (Marlborough Road entrance, HG1 5RD) with a warm welcome for those seeking regular friendly interactions, often supporting those who are lonely and anxious (renewhg1.org.uk/adults).

CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: On Friday, March 8 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm) at the Wesley Chapel, Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP. Key note speakers and presentation of the ‘Young Woman & Woman in the Community Awards’ with musical entertainment by ‘The Stray Notes’. Tea, coffee and biscuits to conclude. Admission free. For more information, go to (hadca.org.uk/events/celebration) which should throw up the longer link on which to click. To book your place please email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOUR SAY – NORTH YORKSHIRE DRAFT AUTISM STRATEGY: Over the last six months, the draft All-Age Autism Strategy has been developed by people with autism, their carers and families, alongside representatives from the community and voluntary sectors, North Yorkshire Council and partners. Surveys are available for children, young people and adults and are also available in formats such as Easy Read or large print. The consultation will close on March 15, 2024. This (northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

ST MICHAEL'S TWILIGHT WALK: In Knaresborough on March 16 at 5.30pm. Step out for a magical celebration of light, life and love to welcome the springtime and leave the winter behind, whether you choose to walk in tribute to someone special, or just for fun. Come together with friends and family for a sponsored four mile trail, with views of historic Knaresborough as the sun goes down (hadca.org.uk/events/saint-michaels-twilight-walk).