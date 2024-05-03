Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PANNAL ANNUAL PARISH MEETING ON MAY 9 – ALL WELCOME: Don't forget the Annual Parish Meeting today (Thursday May 9)! It's your opportunity to meet parish councillors, ask questions and contribute to plans for the coming year. This year, the Annual Parish Meeting will take place at the newly refurbished Scout Hut at 7.45 pm, following normal council business, and items will include the Community Resilience Plan; Western Arc infrastructure situation, together with this Year’s Plan.

ST ROBERT'S - PANNAL: Sung Compline Service at 9pm today (Thursday May 9). Joint Benefice Confirmation Service (also streamed live) at 10.00 am on Sunday May 12. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: email ([email protected]) or phone (873577).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Sunday Service at 10.00 am on Sunday May 12. Don't forget the next Community Tea on Tuesday May 14 from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: Taize Service at 6.00 pm on Sunday May 12.. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

TABLE TENNIS: With only a few matches left, Burn Bridge teams in the Harrogate League know their finishing positions. Despite winning their final match 18-15 against Staveley B, the A team has been relegated from Division 1 after only one season and the same fate has befallen the B team in Division 2 where they have been badly affected by injuries and illness. The stand out performers have been the C team, who have secured the runners up slot in Division 3, and they take the place of the B team in Division 2. Barring a freak result by their nearest rivals, the D team have avoided finishing bottom in Division 4, aided by a strong second half of the season.

PANNAL CRICKET: On Saturday May 11, Pannal 1st X1 play Knaresborough 2nd X1 at 13.00; Pannal 2nd X1 play West Tanfield 2nd X1 at 13.30; and Pannal 3rd X1 play North Stainley 2nd X1, also at 13.30. Details of junior cricket teams' fixtures and results are available on the Pannal Cricket Club website.

DANCING FOR WELLBEING NEW GROUP: Responding to local demand, Dancing for Wellbeing are starting their 12th group! It's on Fridays starting Friday May 10, from 11.00 am to 12.30pm at Bilton Grange United Reformed Church, Woodfield Road, HG1 4LN. The venue is fully accessible and car parking is available. The cost is £5 to include refreshments. The weekly groups are ideal for anyone who may find other dancing or exercise classes too much, for example people with mobility or balance problems, those who use a walking aid or a wheelchair, or find co-ordination or remembering moves difficult. Details of all groups at https://www.dancingforwellbeing.org/ Contact Jax on 07453 564 983 for further information or to book a place.

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday May 14 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

GARDENING CLUB: Evening visit to Rudding Park on Thursday May 16, led by Sarah Owen-Hughes, their new Head Gardener. Sarah talked to the club last year about “Plants and Medicine” and on this visit will show the highlights of the garden, with a special focus on the kitchen garden. This will be followed by a cuppa and scone. £7.50 for members, £10.50 for guests. Further information from the Programme Secretary ([email protected]) or (07919 987013).

HARROGATE REPAIR CAFE: A great new neighbourhood initiative for Harrogate, promoting repairing stuff rather than throwing it out. The first open meeting is on Saturday May 18 at 3.00 pm at the Friends Meeting House, Queen Parade. Thereafter there will be a meeting on the 3rd Saturday of every month. If you want to know more about Repair Cafes check out the website (repaircafe.org/en/) or facebook (facebook.com/groups/harrogaterepaircafe/). The Cafe is looking for people who are handy with clothing, textiles, jewellery, electronics, appliances and furniture. If you're good at fixing and repairing stuff, you'd be very welcome to join the volunteer team, and there'll also be opportunities for people to 'meet & greet' and help with refreshments too. Email [email protected] if you're interested.

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next lecture is on Monday May 20 at 7.30 pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray. Guest speaker, David Cross, will present “Public Sculpture – Marble, Bronze and Steel” an introduction to public monuments in Britain from the 17th to the 21st centuries in all media – a rich if neglected field. Guests are welcome (a donation of £8 is invited). Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. To find out more, visit the website (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]).

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday May 21 in the Chapter House at 12.30 pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

DIGITAL PHONE SWITCHOVER: BT Broadband customers have already been switched but UK phone companies have paused making vulnerable customers switch to digital landlines following issues where telecare devices stopped working (bbc.co.uk/news/technology-67750235).

VOLUNTEER WITH NORTH YORKSHIRE YOUTH JUSTICE SERVICE: Do you have several years’ experience of planning, planting, and maintaining a garden or allotment, including growing fruit and vegetables? Do you have an appreciation of the benefits of reparation (victim or community payback) and believe young people who have offended deserve support and guidance to help them to avoid reoffending? The role of Youth Justice Service Gardening Adviser could be a good match for you (hadca.org.uk/volunteer/result/20092).

TABLE TOP SALE AT BECKWITHSHAW VILLAGE HALL: Advance notice of the table top sale on Sunday June 9 from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm (sellers from 10.00 am). Cost is £10 per 6 feet table and admission is £1. Refreshments will be available. There's limited space so best to book early to guarantee your table. All enquiries to (07947 934559).

GET IN TOUCH: If you have something you would like to include in the Pannal Neighbourhood News, please contact me at ([email protected]).